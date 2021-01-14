Vaccinations set to arrive for city workers

“But I just felt that it wasn’t quite right if you had the good luck to have been in that COVID leave situation in October or November or December and not have to tap your own sick leave to go through that recovery period. And all of a sudden, January 1, oops, sorry, now you have to use your own paid time off.”

In other business:

• Police Chief Brian Wright informed the Council that they received several grants they applied for in the amount of around $14,000 for body cameras. Footage will automatically be uploaded onto a server.

“The whole process is just to help the city and the officers with all the stuff going on,” Wright said. “I think it’s something we’ve got to do.”

• Cooper took a moment to explain the danger that city crews face while fixing water mains in the winter.

“Back in December, we had a water main break and it inconvenienced a few of the residents in town,” Cooper said. “They took it upon themselves to light up social media with a lot of negative comments about how many city workers were standing around, and this didn’t need to be done when it was being done, and so forth.