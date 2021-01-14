Vaccinations set to arrive for city workers

Vaccinations are coming to essential city workers in Osage. They arrive as a wave of COVID-19 has spread across Mitchell County.
Police officers should be vaccinated the week of Jan. 19, city officials said.
Mayor Steve Cooper spoke with Mitchell County Public Health the previous week.
“They said the city workers, public works and the people at City Hall are essential workers,” he said. “They’re going to be in what [Public Health] said was the next phase. They’re finishing up Phase 1A now, and they’re going to be doing Phase B.”
However, essential workers can opt out of receiving vaccinations.
The City of Osage will also be extending paid COVID-19 leave until March 31, 2021.
“In the federal legislation that was enacted last spring, employers of a certain size and qualification, which we are one of, were required to provide 80 hours or two weeks worth of paid leave to employees were off work or were quarantining,” Osage City Clerk Cathy Penney said.
The original protections expired on Dec. 31, but employers could extend longer if they wish.
“It’s not anything where the federal government said you have to give this paid leave and we’ll reimburse you,” Penney said. “It’s on our tab.
“But I just felt that it wasn’t quite right if you had the good luck to have been in that COVID leave situation in October or November or December and not have to tap your own sick leave to go through that recovery period. And all of a sudden, January 1, oops, sorry, now you have to use your own paid time off.”
In other business:
• Police Chief Brian Wright informed the Council that they received several grants they applied for in the amount of around $14,000 for body cameras. Footage will automatically be uploaded onto a server.
“The whole process is just to help the city and the officers with all the stuff going on,” Wright said. “I think it’s something we’ve got to do.”
• Cooper took a moment to explain the danger that city crews face while fixing water mains in the winter.
“Back in December, we had a water main break and it inconvenienced a few of the residents in town,” Cooper said. “They took it upon themselves to light up social media with a lot of negative comments about how many city workers were standing around, and this didn’t need to be done when it was being done, and so forth.
“I think they’re uninformed. I don’t think they know the process here about how dangerous it is in the wintertime to do water main work. You’ve got soil that is saturated with moisture. Some of it is froze, some of it is not. You have an excavator. You usually have a dump truck on site. You have two men down the hole. You should have at least one man standing on top watching the surrounding soil to make sure we don’t have any cave-ins.”
Cooper explained how members of the city crew are trained to know how many workers are necessary for safety purposes.
“I thought it was really unfair,” Cooper added. “Our people are doing a good job. People will get on social media and say things that really aren’t true.”
After 25 years, Jerry Dunlay knows a thing or two about water mains in winter.
“You can’t have any less than five people on something like that,” Dunlay explained. “It’s just a dangerous situation because the whole area is soaked.”
• As well, Dunlay and his men continue to use the mild weather, last week's blizzard not withstanding, to work on the cemetery memorial.
"Snow removal's going really well," he joked a few days before the snowstorm, when the weather was still pleasant for January.
The large granite stone from the memorial has been cleaned and returned to its place.
"We had to take that foundation all the way down to the ground," Dunlay said.
"We did determine that the part of the monument that had the big slab on it actually was put in by the city," Cooper said. "It was in our best interest to make sure that didn't deteriorate and break any further. It was time to do it."
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.