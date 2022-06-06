 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
USDA provides $24,000 to Absolute Energy

USDA Rural Development State Director in Iowa Theresa Greenfield announced on June 3 that the department has provided $70,870,064 to help lower costs and support 10 biofuel producers in Iowa who faced unexpected market losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Mitchell County, Absolute Energy LLC is receiving a payment of $23,888,870.

The funds are being made available through the Biofuel Producer Program, which was created as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).

“Biofuels play such a key role in the state of Iowa for rebuilding the rural economy hit by the pandemic,” said Greenfield. “These investments announced today demonstrate the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to sustainable fuel markets and support for the maintenance and viability of products such as corn and soybeans that supply biofuel facilities.”

The June 3 announcement is part of a larger nationwide announcement made by U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack for $700 million to help support biofuel producers in 25 states.

