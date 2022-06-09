US Cellular announces added 5G access for customers in Lake Mills, Garner

US Cellular has announced that customers in Lake Mills and Garner now have additional access to the company’s 5G network.

In a June 8 news release, the company said it recently added 5G coverage to portions of the northern Iowa communities as well as Dows and Rockford. Company officials said the added 5G coverage will enhance the network experience for US Cellular customers.

“Connectivity is more important than ever right now," said Monique Moore, US Cellular’s director of sales in western Iowa. "At US Cellular, we are committed to keeping our customers connected to the people and places that matter most to them. We encourage our new and current customers to check out the growing number of 5G smartphones and connected devices in our portfolio, so they can benefit as we expand our 5G network.”

US Cellular made a $194.8 million investment in its Iowa network during 2021. This includes $29.3 in general network upgrades, $21.3 million in 5G modernizations and $144.2 million in 5G spectrum. It will bring additional benefits in the coming years to advance the company’s multi-year 5G network strategy.

This initial 5G network deployment is on the company’s 600 MHz spectrum and will provide customers in Iowa communities with faster data speeds, seamless video chatting and a more responsive mobile experience. The company has a growing portfolio of 5G smartphones from Apple, Google and Samsung, connected devices as well as IoT solutions with a range of price points for everyone to experience 5G.

A 5G coverage map is available at https://www.uscellular.com/coverage-map. This will be updated as more 5G network coverage is added.

Chicago-based US Cellular is currently the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States.

