'Unselfish' play has Riceville girls looking toward state tournament berth

In Riceville, history is now regularly being made on the basketball court.
Last season, the Riceville girls basketball team finished with a 12-10 record, the program’s first winning season in 17 years. On Tuesday night, the Wildcats (11-2) beat Clarksville (9-4), 49-42, to take sole possession of first place in the Iowa Star North. It was the first win over the Indians for the program since 2015.
What’s next on the history-making list? The Wildcats have their eye on a place the program hasn’t been in quite awhile. The state tournament.
For the players and coaches, this breakout season has not been a surprise, but a reward for a lot of off-season hard work. Although the team was not able to travel and play basketball over the summer due to COVID-19, head coach Darcy Fair said that the team’s offseason agility work and unselfish style of play has played a huge role in its newfound success.
The Wildcats are led on offense by a trio of players in junior O’Malley Fair, senior Abby Retterath, and sophomore Joy Beran. Fair is credited with a team-high 140 points on the season and 92 rebounds, and she scored 15 on Tuesday night against the Indians.
Like the coach, O’Malley Fair said that the key for the Wildcats in its so-far historic season has been unselfish play.
“I just play tough, and we play together," Fair said. “It’s all for the team, nothing for myself. It’s pretty good, and it feels nice.”
While Fair is the leading scorer, she is not a one-woman show. Including Fair, three Wildcats have over 100 points scored (10.8 points per game) this season. Retterath is currently second on the team with 123 points (9.5 ppg), while Beran is at 108 points (8.3 ppg), and 79 rebounds.
Every night, it seems, a new person steps up to lead the team to victory.
“I really feel like the girls have bought into the ‘together’ aspect,” Darcy Fair said. “We really are playing as one unit and a lot of game nights, it is not the same girl that is the leading scorer. We’re unselfish with the basketball, and work really well together as a team.”
Along with the players, the Riceville fans seem to have bought in as well. As a small-town school, the Wildcats enjoy rabid support from the people of Riceville, and even with COVID limiting the amount of fans that can attend games, Fair says that she has seen a surge in excitement about the team in the past year.
“We definitely have seen a shift in the intensity and excitement about the program culture, and the buy-in,” Darcy Fair said. “In all sports, not just basketball, it’s a very supportive community athletically and academically. People really support the school, and that is great to see in a small town.”
After the final buzzer sounded against Clarksville, the group of masked Riceville fans erupted with applause as the Wildcats strengthened their grip on the Iowa Star North standings. Now alone in first place, the win seemed to confirm that the team’s early success has not been a fluke. Instead, after many years of playing together, the Riceville girls might finally be seeing their hard work pay off.
“It just seems like we all have the connection,” Retterath said. “We started playing (together) young, and it’s kept going throughout our years. It’s our time to put it all together.”
The girls state basketball tournament starts in six weeks, and the Wildcats readily admit that it is on their mind. The program has not made the trip to state since 1986. Back then, “Top Gun” was the No. 1 movie at the box office, and Iowa’s girls still played 6-on-6 basketball.
In other words, the team is overdue for a trip to Des Moines.
“It’s definitely a goal. Conference champs, and then state,” O’Malley Fair said. “It’d be unbelievable, probably. I’ve always dreamed of going to state, since I was in seventh grade.”
Riceville will play its next game on Friday against Tripoli.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.