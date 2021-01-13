'Unselfish' play has Riceville girls looking toward state tournament berth

“I just play tough, and we play together," Fair said. “It’s all for the team, nothing for myself. It’s pretty good, and it feels nice.”

While Fair is the leading scorer, she is not a one-woman show. Including Fair, three Wildcats have over 100 points scored (10.8 points per game) this season. Retterath is currently second on the team with 123 points (9.5 ppg), while Beran is at 108 points (8.3 ppg), and 79 rebounds.

Every night, it seems, a new person steps up to lead the team to victory.

“I really feel like the girls have bought into the ‘together’ aspect,” Darcy Fair said. “We really are playing as one unit and a lot of game nights, it is not the same girl that is the leading scorer. We’re unselfish with the basketball, and work really well together as a team.”

Along with the players, the Riceville fans seem to have bought in as well. As a small-town school, the Wildcats enjoy rabid support from the people of Riceville, and even with COVID limiting the amount of fans that can attend games, Fair says that she has seen a surge in excitement about the team in the past year.