United Way to distribute shoes to kids in Forest City Aug. 11, Garner Aug. 16
In an Aug. 5 news release, United Way of North Central Iowa announced it will hold kid’s shoe distribution events in Forest City and Garner. Kids in need of shoes are encouraged to attend one of the following events:

• Forest City shoe distribution from 4-7 p.m. on Aug. 11 - Forest City YMCA, 916 W I Street in Forest City.

• Garner shoe distribution from 4-6:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 - Garner Presbyterian Church, 475 Maben Avenue in Garner.

Children must be present and accompanied by an adult to receive shoes. United Way of North Central Iowa completed its first distribution event on Aug. 3 in Charles City. That shoe drive distributed over 200 shoes to kids in Floyd County.

For more information, please contact United Way of North Central Iowa at 641-423-1774 or visit its website at www.unitedwaynci.org.

