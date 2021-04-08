United Way sees successful 2020

United Way of North Central Iowa, which serves Mitchell County, has finalized its Campaign 2020.

“Last year was a very challenging year for everyone,” the press release said. “Some north Iowans have struggled more than others. Some of our friends and neighbors had trouble making ends meet. Others found themselves visiting a food bank for the first time in their lives.

“We are extremely proud of our community and look forward to 2021 with hope and enthusiasm.”

Despite the many challenges everyone faced in 2020, North Central Iowa pulled together. The eight-county region collectively reached a total of $671,075.

Separate from our campaign in 2020, United Way of North Central Iowa sprang into action at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic last year and together with corporate sponsors, they collected over $100,000 in relief funds. This was distributed to local nonprofits, of which $45,000 of these funds went directly to individuals in need in the eight-county region.

United Way of North Central Iowa is helping people, changing lives and building community by focusing on the building blocks of a better life: education, income and health. For more information about United Way of North Central Iowa, call 641-423-1774 or visit its website at www.unitedwaynci.org.

