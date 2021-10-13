United Way kicks off annual campaign

The United Way of North Central Iowa has kicked off its annual campaign.

Each year, the campaign runs from September to December to raise funds for vital programs in its eight-county region.

This year, the United Way of North Central Iowa campaign is more important than ever, according to the press release. In north Iowa, roughly 30 percent of families struggle to pay for essentials like food, safe shelter, childcare and transportation.

According to the release, this large population of working residents who work at low-paying jobs, have little or no savings, and are one emergency away from falling into poverty. Nearly half of these families include children under the age of 18.

The pandemic has only made matters worse. But the public can be a part of a much-needed change in North Central Iowa by supporting the United Way campaign. Last year, public support helped 22,000 individuals and families in North Central Iowa.

There are many ways to help. For more information go to our website at www.unitedwaynci.org or call the office and speak to Angie Perez at 641-423-1774.

According to the release, the United Way of North Central Iowa is helping people, changing lives, and building community by focusing on the building blocks of a better life: education, income, and health.

