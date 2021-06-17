 Skip to main content
UNI provides graduation list and dean's list
Several local students graduated recently from the University of Iowa, while some were also named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.

UNI graduates from the area include:

From Carpenter: Lindsey DeBower, Bachelor of Arts, Art: Studio Emphasis

From Mitchell: Bailey Johanns, Bachelor of Arts, Marketing: Sales Management

From Osage: Hayden Halbach, Bachelor of Arts, Biology; Nicholas Hoppel, Bachelor of Arts, Communication: Digital Media Production; Annmari Milbrandt, Bachelor of Arts, Marketing: Sales Management; and Taylor Spitz, Bachelor of Arts, Individual Studies

From Saint Ansgar: Julie Rogerson, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education, Middle Level Education Dual Major; and Holbrook Schutjer, Bachelor of Arts; Finance: Financial Management

Those named to the dean’s list include:

From Carpenter: Lindsey DeBower

From Nora Springs: Ava Shafer

From Osage: Joan Grimm, Katherine Hoppel, Nicholas Hoppel, Annmari Milbrandt, Erin Miller, McKenzie Mohl, Hanna Mullenbach, Megan Schmidt and Coryssa Tucke

From Saint Ansgar: Hannah Patterson, John Patterson and Ryan Wagner

From Stacyville: Emily Hemann and Samantha Hemann

