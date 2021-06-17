UNI provides graduation list and dean's list

Several local students graduated recently from the University of Iowa, while some were also named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.
UNI graduates from the area include:
From Carpenter: Lindsey DeBower, Bachelor of Arts, Art: Studio Emphasis
From Mitchell: Bailey Johanns, Bachelor of Arts, Marketing: Sales Management
From Osage: Hayden Halbach, Bachelor of Arts, Biology; Nicholas Hoppel, Bachelor of Arts, Communication: Digital Media Production; Annmari Milbrandt, Bachelor of Arts, Marketing: Sales Management; and Taylor Spitz, Bachelor of Arts, Individual Studies
From Saint Ansgar: Julie Rogerson, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education, Middle Level Education Dual Major; and Holbrook Schutjer, Bachelor of Arts; Finance: Financial Management
Those named to the dean’s list include:
From Carpenter: Lindsey DeBower
From Nora Springs: Ava Shafer
From Osage: Joan Grimm, Katherine Hoppel, Nicholas Hoppel, Annmari Milbrandt, Erin Miller, McKenzie Mohl, Hanna Mullenbach, Megan Schmidt and Coryssa Tucke