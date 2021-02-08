UNI announces graduate, dean's list

The University of Northern Iowa has named 21 local students to the fall 2020 semester dean’s list.

To be included for this honor, a student must have earned a grade point of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, while taking at least 12 hours of graded work during the semester.

According to UNI, members of the dean’s list include:

Lindsey DeBower of Carpenter.

Joan Grimm, Nicholas Hoppel, Noah Krabbe, Annmari Milbrandt, Erin Miller, McKenzie Mohl, Hanna Mullenbach, Matthew Olson, and Megan Schmidt, all of Osage.

Coryssa Tucke, Siera Henaman, Hannah Patterson, John Patterson, Julie Rogerson, and Ryan Wagner, all of Saint Ansgar.

Abigail Wold, Dylan Hanna, Emily Hemann, Samantha Hemann, and Alexis Meek, all of Stacyville.

In addition, six students graduated from the University of Northern Iowa after the fall 2020 semester.

From Mitchell, Courtney Huebsch, Bachelor of Arts, History.