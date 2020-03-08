'Uncle Leo' retires from the Mitchell County Food Bank

“I’ve worked here for 35 years and I only made one mistake, taking the job in the first place,” said a smiling Leo Chisholm, who retired as director of the Mitchell County Food Bank on Feb. 28, a position he had held since the organization’s conception.
Affectionately known as “Uncle Leo,” by clients and volunteers, Chisholm helped form the food bank in March of 1985.
“Lavern Herman and I were always meeting in the Post Office, where we discussed everything and anything. One day I asked Lavern, ‘what do people do between the time they sign up for food assistance, and when they actually receive it six weeks later?’ After some discussion, we decided to find a place and help these people out," Chisholm said. "That first year I think we only helped out 152 imdividuals.”
Chisholm said the food bank was located in south wing of the hospital from 1985 to 1998. Because of construction, the organization then operated out of a semi-trailer for six months. From the end of 1998 to 2001 it was moved into the basement of what was the Osage Clinic, and from 2001 to 2008 it was located in east plaza in Osage.
In 2008 it was moved to the present location in the Social Services Building, just west of the courthouse.
Chisholm’s love for his fellow man was instilled in him while growing up on farms northwest of Osage, and later in the New Haven area. One of eight children, Chisholm’s dad died in 1943 at the age of 42. At a very young age, he became a partner in helping his family survive the hardships of not having a father. Chisholm’s and his family’s concern for their fellow man reaches far beyond the local food bank.
He has severed two decades on the Mitchell County Memorial Board, which assists the local hospital, served 25 years on the American Heart Association Board, was on the local Relay for Life Board for 25 years, and served six years on an advisory board for cancer. Chisholm helped to start the first Community Thanksgiving Meal and recently served as chairman of the Building Committee, during the construction of Saint Isadora’s Catholic Church.
A five-time survivor of cancer, Chisholm was elected to Iowa’s Volunteer Hall of Fame in 2013, and in 2013 Chisholm and the Mitchell County Food Bank was the only food bank featured in a National Geographic article focusing on food security.
The Mitchell County Food Bank has grown from 150 or so clients in 1985 to nearly 2,600 clients in recent years.
“It has grown a lot since we first started. At first we just had a few items, but as time passed we began adding other items like dish soap, hand soap, and paper towels. By my 30th year here, it was estimated that the food bank had provided over one million meals,” said Chisholm, who is grateful for all the volunteers who have helped over the decades.
“This has been a labor of love, but when you wake up one day and realize you are nearly 90 years old, you know it is time to step down,” said Chisholm who is an area representative for a major health and life insurance company. At 89 years of age, he still plays golf on a regular bases, and Uncle Leo’s quick wit is evident to all who know him. He will continue to be a member of the food bank’s board, but has turned over the directorship to Dennis Johnson of Osage.
As Chisholm cuts back on his activities to spend more time with his wife Elsie, and their children and grandchildren, he states, “What I really intend to do is work until I am a 100, and then go part-time.”