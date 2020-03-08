'Uncle Leo' retires from the Mitchell County Food Bank

“I’ve worked here for 35 years and I only made one mistake, taking the job in the first place,” said a smiling Leo Chisholm, who retired as director of the Mitchell County Food Bank on Feb. 28, a position he had held since the organization’s conception.

Affectionately known as “Uncle Leo,” by clients and volunteers, Chisholm helped form the food bank in March of 1985.

“Lavern Herman and I were always meeting in the Post Office, where we discussed everything and anything. One day I asked Lavern, ‘what do people do between the time they sign up for food assistance, and when they actually receive it six weeks later?’ After some discussion, we decided to find a place and help these people out," Chisholm said. "That first year I think we only helped out 152 imdividuals.”

Chisholm said the food bank was located in south wing of the hospital from 1985 to 1998. Because of construction, the organization then operated out of a semi-trailer for six months. From the end of 1998 to 2001 it was moved into the basement of what was the Osage Clinic, and from 2001 to 2008 it was located in east plaza in Osage.

In 2008 it was moved to the present location in the Social Services Building, just west of the courthouse.

