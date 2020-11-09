U.S. veteran tells public to be vigilant of freedoms

In lieu of normal Veterans Day activities being canceled due to COVID-19 this year, Hancock County Director of Veterans Affairs Gerald Edgar is still celebrating local military veterans.

Edgar noted the importance of all the nation’s veterans by reminding county supervisors at their Nov. 9 meeting that Hancock County’s name stems from John Hancock’s name.

Hancock’s efforts were vital to America’s founding and freedoms, he added while presenting a two-dollar bill with John Hancock chairing the Constitutional Convention. Edgar stressed how veterans have safeguarded freedom and liberty since that time.

“I just want to remind everyone that Hancock County was named after John Hancock,” said Edgar after the meeting.

He noted that Hancock was also President of the Continental Congress and a signatory to the Declaration of Independence, thought by many to be the first person to sign it.

“He used a very large and long signature, saying he wanted it to be big enough for King George to read without his glasses,” said Edgar.

Edgar cited his daughter, Charity Edgar, who is serving on the 11th Strike Group aboard the aircraft carrier Nimitz in the Arabian Sea, as one of many veterans who should be honored.