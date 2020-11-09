U.S. Veteran tells public to be vigilant of freedoms

In lieu of normal Veterans Day activities being cancelled due to Covid-19 this year, Hancock County Director of Veterans Affairs Gerald Edgar is still celebrating local military veterans.
Edgar noted the importance of all the nation’s veterans by reminding County Supervisors at their November 9 meeting that Hancock County’s name stems from John Hancock’s name. Hancock’s efforts were vital to America’s founding and freedoms, he added while presenting a two-dollar bill with John Hancock chairing the Constitutional Convention. Edgar stressed how veterans have safeguarded freedom and liberty since that time.
“I just want to remind everyone that Hancock County was named after John Hancock,” said Edgar after the meeting. He noted that Hancock was also President of the Continental Congress and a signatory to the Declaration of Independence, thought by many to be the first person to sign it.
“He used a very large and long signature, saying he wanted it to be big enough for King George to read without his glasses,” said Edgar. “I think sometimes we may forget all of this here in Hancock County, so at Veterans Day, we are very mindful of all the people that are currently serving.” Edgar cited his daughter, Charity Edgar, who is serving on the 11th Strike Group aboard the aircraft carrier Nimitz in the Arabian Sea.
Edgar served in the Air Force between 1970 and 1974 during the time of the Vietnam War. He worked in intelligence and surveillance, monitoring North Korea. He toured Japan and served at Ellsworth Air Force Base in Rapid City, South Dakota, as well as at the Strategic Air Command in Omaha, Nebraska. The Omaha location was an “alert facility” according to Edgar, stating there were only six or seven such places worldwide sending active B-52 and B-1 bombers on missions in “active states.”
He lamented that unlike World War II, which was a war from which soldiers returned to ticker tape parades and were celebrated, the Vietnam War often resulted in military members being scorned and confronted upon returning home. He cited his own return to the United States after an 18-month tour of Japan, flying back to the U.S. though San Francisco. He stated that he, like many others, was confronted by anti-war demonstrators and protestors.”
“There have been too many ongoing and seemingly never-ending wars since then,” said Edgar. “A war in Granada when Ronald Reagan was President is really the only war that was fought to conclusion.”
Edgar also noted that so many Iowa politicians have served in the military, regardless of political party, including Neil Smith, Governor Terry Branstad, and Senators Tom Harkin and Joni Ernst. He also brought attention to the Hancock County Veterans Commission, comprised of three Hancock County military veterans. This Commission currently includes Chair Joan Gouge of Garner, Jim Nelson of Britt, and Marvin Johnson of Kanawha. Edgar said emphasis is placed on maintaining a balance of community representation from different parts of Hancock County.
As for Veterans Day 2020, without the traditional programs and activities, Edgar said, “It is unfortunate there cannot be normal Veterans Day observances, but maybe it does provide at least a small sense of the sacrifices by men and women when they serve in the military.
Edgar noted that the draft ended in 1973, so all United States military members volunteer for duty. He thanked the Hancock County Supervisors for their continued support of our nation’s veterans and urged all area residents to recognize and support the efforts of veterans as well.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.
