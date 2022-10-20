Two vie for Mitchell County Treasurer

For the upcoming election, Mitchell County residents will have two candidates to choose from to fill the position of Mitchell County Treasurer, with incumbent Shannon D. Paulus (D) and Karen Hahn-Brown (R) both on the ballot.

The candidates were given the opportunity to answer a few questions. In alphabetical order, here are their answers. For more voting information, go to https://mitchellcounty.iowa.gov/.

Karen Hahn-Brown

I grew up on a dairy farm in Wisconsin and moved to Iowa eight-and-a-half years ago to marry Pastor Paul Brown. Many of you know Paul, he fills in at Mitchell County Recycling two to three days per month. During the June primary election, I learned that there was no Republican candidate for Treasurer. Since the physical demands of nursing are too much for my body, I was looking for jobs that I could do. I chose nursing over accounting 40 years ago because I couldn’t imagine sitting behind a desk for the rest of my life. Now I’m disabled and need a job that I can do.

If elected, I will be a true public servant. As a taxpayer, you will be one of my bosses. When you have a question or concern, I will make myself available to you. If I don’t have the answer right away, I will research it and get back to you. My job satisfaction comes from meeting your needs to the best of my ability.

Detailed, accurate, and timely financial reports are the basis for making sound financial decisions. So, I will strive to provide the county officials with the best reports that I can give them. They need to know where they stand in terms of the annual budget to be fiscally responsible.

In addition to nursing, I have been the founder and director of a Wisconsin For-Profit Business for 15 years and an Iowa Non-Profit Business for eight-and-a-half years. Besides doing the day-to-day management, I set up both companies, doing the state and federal registration, bookkeeping, accounting and income tax preparation. Most years, I continued to work full time as a nurse.

Integrity is something that I strive for every day. As a nurse, I have been trusted with people’s lives, with narcotics, and with the legal aspects of charting. If a nurse doesn’t do those things well, they lose their job and often their license to practice nursing. I’ve been a nurse since 1986 and I still hold a current multi-state nursing license in Iowa.

At night, there were quiet times when we needed to occupy our minds to stay alert. When other nurses read novels or played games, I would research the diseases and medications of the patients to help find new ways to help them. That is the kind of work ethic that I will bring to my role as a public servant.

After 20 years of working for a VA Medical Center, I was working at the master’s degree level. I became a Computer and Equipment Specialist to help the other staff. In a two-years, I participated in two Failure Modes and Effects Analysis studies (NASA designed) when no nurse was ever supposed to participate more than one in their career. The studies identified areas for potential medication errors and strived to correct those problems before errors occurred.

Since then, I have been an interim RN Case Manager for a contract Medicare provider, a Home Health and Hospice nurse, and a Med Nurse at Good Samaritan Nursing Home in St. Ansgar.

Shannon D. Paulus

I am currently in my fifth year as Mitchell County Treasurer. I am running for re-election for my second term. I can provide service to Mitchell County residents, and I enjoy making a difference. I am here to serve you.

I plan to continue to accomplish improvements to our service delivery, as that is what our office does. In the past five years we have changed to be more proactive and customer service focused “What can we do for you today?”, providing bills of sale, direction on how to complete registration in compliance with Department of Revenue and Department of Transportation laws and code, adding the drop box outside the courthouse, sending payment requests so individuals do not have to come into the office if unable, curbside service (we have even put on license plates for disabled and elderly), and improving the ability for individuals to complete registration via emails (still need to send in paperwork and payment but the majority of the process can be done remotely).

In driver’s license (DL), we are currently training an additional person to do drives, helping individuals to comply with federal guidelines to add the REAL ID to their driver’s license (currently 69.19% of our DL issued are REAL ID’s which is a 2.9% increase, this is due to scheduling giving us the opportunity to proactively advise people on documentation needs), helping CDL drivers comply with the new Entry Level Driver’s Training requirements and to signup individuals as organ donors (currently 69% of DL issued chose to become donors which is in the top 10 for the State). Our office processes approximately 2,100 DL per month.

In the property tax collection, we continue to help the elderly and disabled signup for property tax credit by giving presentations to local senior centers and extending the deadline as allowed by Iowa Code, verify that individuals have signed up for the homestead credit or veteran’s exemption and encourage individuals to make monthly payments to help manage their budgets.

Currently an issue that treasurer’s offices are trying to address through legislation is the percentage that our offices retain from registration renewals and titling and registration of new purchases from the State. This has not increased in over 20 years, we have proposed legislation the past two years but have not seen any changes. I plan to continue to serve as District 2 Treasurer’s President and on the Treasurer’s Legislative Committee as these are key areas to be active to stay involved with the direction our offices are heading.

I feel that part of my job as an elected official is to help in the county wherever possible. I try to do this by sharing pertinent information via my Facebook pages, contacting legislators when needed, and participating in events. I also serve on the Mitchell County Wellness Committee; we have obtained a 5% discount on our insurance premiums for the past eight years (approx. $40,000 per year savings).

My qualifications for this position are my education and past work experience. I have over 16 years county budgeting experience and over 26 years of supervisory experience. I have an AA Degree in Business Management/Marketing, BA Degree in Human Services/Psychology and will complete my Iowa Certified Treasurers Program in March 2023. Prior to my current position I was on the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors (four years), Opportunity Village Area Coordinator (10 years) and Michell County CPC/Social Worker/Case Management (seven years).