Two powerhouse programs set to collide at UNI-Dome

After every playoff win this season, St. Ansgar head coach Drew Clevenger has echoed the same sentiment that every team in the playoffs, especially in the later rounds, is a quality opponent.

“I just think we want to go down there and play well,” Clevenger said. “You can’t take anything for granted. You get down there and you know you’ve got a top team.”

Spearheaded by senior running back Ryan Cole, the Saints will take a powerful rushing attack to the UNI-Dome. Cole has rushed for over 250 yards and four touchdowns in back-to-back games, and is now the new leader in all-time career rushing yards. His 1,918 rushing yards this season leads Class A.

Cole hasn’t done it by himself, though. The Saints boast a strong offensive line and two other capable rushers. Senior Carter Salz and junior Lorne Isler have combined for over 1,400 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns.

During this playoff run, St. Ansgar (10-0) has been stout on defense as well. The Saints are only giving up an average of just over 11 points per game over the past three contests.

Senior lineman and kicker Sage Hulshizer said he can’t wait to get back to Cedar Falls.