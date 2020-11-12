Two powerhouse programs set to collide at UNI-Dome

After rolling through all three of its previous playoff opponents, the St. Ansgar football team has a massive obstacle in the way of getting back to the program’s first state championship game since 2011.
That obstacle is perennial powerhouse Class A, No. 3 Iowa City Regina. The Regals have made it to the UNI-Dome in nine years during the past decade.
The Regals are coached by former Iowa Hawkeye standout tight end Marv Cook, and their only loss this season came against Class 4A Pleasant Valley – which plays Southeast Polk in the semifinals on Friday afternoon.
Regina has won nine consecutive games after losing to Pleasant Valley in the opener, and is coming off a 32-27 nail-biter victory over Wapsie Valley last Friday.
Leading the Regals on offense is quarterback Drew Cook. The senior has thrown for 2,286 yards, 22 passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns. Cook will look to lead Regina’s spread-style offense against a stout St. Ansgar defense. His favorite target is senior Alec Wick, who leads Class A with 15 receiving touchdowns.
Just because Cook takes the snap out of the gun most of the time doesn’t mean that the Regals can’t run the ball. Senior running back Theo Kolie has rushed for 1,316 yards on 161 attempts, and is second in Class A with 27 touchdown rushes.
After every playoff win this season, St. Ansgar head coach Drew Clevenger has echoed the same sentiment that every team in the playoffs, especially in the later rounds, is a quality opponent.
“I just think we want to go down there and play well,” Clevenger said. “You can’t take anything for granted. You get down there and you know you’ve got a top team.”
Support Local Journalism
Spearheaded by senior running back Ryan Cole, the Saints will take a powerful rushing attack to the UNI-Dome. Cole has rushed for over 250 yards and four touchdowns in back-to-back games, and is now the new leader in all-time career rushing yards. His 1,918 rushing yards this season leads Class A.
Cole hasn’t done it by himself, though. The Saints boast a strong offensive line and two other capable rushers. Senior Carter Salz and junior Lorne Isler have combined for over 1,400 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns.
During this playoff run, St. Ansgar (10-0) has been stout on defense as well. The Saints are only giving up an average of just over 11 points per game over the past three contests.
Senior lineman and kicker Sage Hulshizer said he can’t wait to get back to Cedar Falls.
“But first, it’s got to start this week with a championship level effort in practice,” Hulshizer said. “Can’t have a semifinal effort this week.”
For Regina to come out of Friday morning’s matchup with a victory, the Regals have to figure out how to do something that no team has been able to do in the Class A playoffs: stop Ryan Cole.
If the Saints want to earn a trip back to the state championship, their defense needs to play well against an offense that can run and pass the ball efficiently. St. Ansgar will need to establish the run and ride its stable of runners.
St. Ansgar is set to play Iowa City Regina in the Class A semifinals at 9 a.m. on Friday morning at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!