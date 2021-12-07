Two Forest City insurance agencies will join national insurance group

Two Iowa-based insurance agencies with headquarters in Forest City have announced they will join the Scali Insurance Group, which is based in Arizona.

FCIS Insurance, its related brands, and Donat Insurance will become wholly owned subsidiaries of Scali Insurance Group.

President and owner of FCIS Insurance and Donat Insurance, Courtney Wooge, will become an equity owner and serve as managing director of the new group. He will continue in his current role as president of the insurance agencies.

“I am excited to join the Scali Insurance Group and look forward to growing our combined company throughout the country,” Wooge said in a news release. “Terry Scali has been a national leader in the insurance industry and this opportunity to work with him to grow our group is something I couldn’t pass up.”

Scali was an Executive Board member and Executive Vice President of NFP Corp as well as Chief Executive Officer of NFP P&C, Inc. before leaving that post in 2020. NFP is one of the largest insurance brokerage companies in the United States.

“Having FCIS Insurance and Donat Insurance join us provides our group a strong presence in the recreational vehicle insurance and event insurance industry," Scali said. "We are pleased to have Courtney leading our group in the future.”

Wooge said there won’t be any changes in the operations or focus of his current companies. He added that all personnel will remain in their current roles. They continue to seek additional individuals to join their teams in Forest City, Collingswood (New Jersey), and Tomah (Wisconsin).

FCIS Insurance and is an independent insurance agency that is also a national leader in RV Insurance. Donat Insurance is a national expert in the events and attractions industry, which was established in 2012 to serve the unique insurance needs of the haunted attractions industry.

