Two arrested in Mitchell County

At approximately 3 a.m. on Feb. 18, a citizens report of a suspicious vehicle led to the arrest of two suspects.

Arrested was Tomi Ann Clarke, 48, of Cedar Rapids. She is now facing charges of driving while suspended, carrying weapons, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug paraphernalia and no insurance. She was booked into the Mitchell County Jail awaiting a court appearance.

Also arrested was Michael Todd Dolezal, 48, of Cedar Rapids. He is facing charges of felony possession of drugs, possession of burglary tools, carrying weapons, interference with official acts and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He also was booked into the Mitchell County Jail awaiting a court appearance.

