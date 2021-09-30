Twelve Osage seniors vie for king and queen

After a year working around COVID-19, 2021 homecoming week at Osage Community Schools begins Oct. 4.

No homecoming would be complete without the homecoming court vying for king and queen. This year the field includes 12 Osage High School seniors: Talia Stangel, Joey Potter, Meredith Street, Ben Miller, Nathan Havel, Loreal Scott, Luke Scharper, Kaebree Sullivan, Noah O'Malley, Emma Lindeland, Cole Adams and Ashley Halbach.

Ashley Halbach is the daughter of Amy and Gregg Halbach. Her future plans are to attend a four-year university and major in nursing.

Cole Adams is the son of Tonya and Terry Adams. His future plans are to attend Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon for their lineman program.

Emma Lindeland is the daughter of Katie Altick and Ryan Lindeland. Her future plans are to attend NIACC.

Noah O’Malley is the son of Nicole O'Malley. Her future plans are to finish the HVAC program at NIACC.

Loreal Scott is the daughter of Amanda Tix. Her future plans are to attend a four-year college and major in nursing.

Nathan Havel is the son of Kori and Troy Havel. His future plans are undecided.

Talia Stangel is the daughter of Tara and Rob Stangel. Her future plans include earning a BSN for nursing.

Joey Potter is the son of Laura and Arnie Potter. His future plans are to become an entrepreneur.

Meredith Street is the daughter of Anne and Aaron Street. Her future plans are to attend the University of Northern Iowa and further her academic and volleyball careers.

Ben Miller is the son of Brenda and Joe Miller. His future plans are to attend Iowa State University.

Kaebree Sullivan is the daughter of Donna and Tom Sullivan. Her future plans are to attend a four-year university and major in biochemistry.

Luke Scharper is the son of Tracy and Terry Scharper. His future plans are to finish the HVAC program at NIACC, then enroll in DMACC for an electrical degree.

After being delayed in 2020, the Osage Education Foundation will hold the 2021 Distinguished Alumni Reception during homecoming weekend. Alumni to be honored are Pat Mackin, class of 1966; Bruce Olson, class of 1973; Joyce Larson Ruehlow, class of 1979; and Emily Schmidt Massey, class of 1992.

The four will be honored beginning with the homecoming parade on Friday afternoon, Oct. 8. They will also be recognized at the Friday night homecoming football game. A reception in their honor will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 at the Cedar Valley Seminary in Osage.

As always, COVID-19 protocols will be monitored as the event draws closer. Tickets can be purchased for $15 each at all local Osage banks and at Hardware Hank, or by mailing a check for tickets to: OEF, P.O. Box 82, Osage, IA 50461. Tickets can also be purchased online at the Osage Education Foundation website at https://sites.google.com/view/oefalumni/home. The ticket price will increase to $20 each for tickets purchased after Oct. 1.

More alumni will be honored at the Osage Hall of Fame Ceremony at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 in the high school gym. The 2021 team inductees include the 1965 wrestling team, the 1970 cross country team, and the 1995 boys basketball team. Individual inductees include Barry Gaarder, Dave Malecek, Dick Formanek, Teri Fleming, Dean Coonradt, and John and Vera Kasel.

Activities for homecoming week include:

Sunday, Oct. 3

Coronation of queen and king at a community pep rally on Sawyer Field

Various dress up days throughout the week (depends on building)

Tuesday, Oct. 5

ESports Smash at 4:15 P.M.

Cross country at Dike New-Hartford, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball versus Northwood-Kensett (JJV and JV at 5:30 p.m., varsity at 7 p.m.)

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Early dismissal at 1/1:15 p.m. for professional development/in-service

Thursday, Oct. 7

JV Volleyball at Valley Lutheran High School, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8

Various homecoming activities (dependent upon building)

Homecoming parade at 2:30 p.m.

JJV Football versus Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at 4:45 p.m.

Varsity football homecoming game versus Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Homecoming dance at Osage High School from 8-10:30 p.m.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0