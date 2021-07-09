Tuff trucks coming to the fair

The tuff truck competition will be held at 7 p.m. on Aug. 5, hosted by the 150th Mitchell County Fair.
Registration fee is $25 per vehicle. This will admit the vehicle along with one driver. All others will be required to purchase pit passes. There will be a 2WD class and a 4WD class. The class you are in will be determined by how the vehicle was built at the factory.
Payouts for each class are first place, $750; second place, $500; and third place, $250.
Winners will be determined by lowest total time after all runs are completed.
Return the entry form with payment to Adam Norby, 3335 Glass Avenue, Osage, IA 50461. Make checks payable to Mitchell County Fair.
Contact Adam Norby at 641-330-8364 or adanorby@gmail.com with any questions.