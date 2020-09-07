Trunk of deceased Osage mayor turns up in Le Claire

"We haven't figured out how old it is and are hoping someone, even a family member, will provide us with more information," Fritz said. "The nameplate gives us a start. It was great information."

Here's what we know about Fonda from his obit on findagrave.com:

Fonda was born on June 8, 1839, in Rupert, Vermont. He died at the age of 79 on Jan. 25, 1919, and is buried in the Rupert Street Cemetery.

According to the obit, Fonda was a "prominent man in the county" who came to Osage in spring 1869 and "engaged in the real estate business."

The obit goes on to say that in 1875, Fonda established an implement business, in which he ran for 22 years. He also took an active interest in agricultural affairs, and was a member of the board of directors of the State Agricultural Society.

He also served as president of the Mitchell County Agricultural Society for several years, according to his obit.

Fonda was elected mayor of Osage in 1889 and was re-elected again in 1891. Two years later, Fonda organized the Farmers National Bank in Osage.