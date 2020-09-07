Trunk of deceased Osage mayor turns up in Le Claire

It's amazing some of the old items you can find at garage sales.
Bradd Stuart, co-owner of Letty's Designs & Decor in Le Claire, found such an item last week while he was making the garage sale circuit in the town made famous by Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz from the popular TV show "America Pickers."
The antique Stuart plucked from the sale just happened to have ties to Osage, as a brass nameplate on the trunk confirmed it was owned by former Osage mayor and Mitchell County entrepreneur Edmund S. Fonda.
The nameplate is on the top of the trunk on the lower right side. Just below E.S. Fonda engraved on the brass plate in smaller letters is Osage, Iowa.
Stuart's business partner Letty Fritz called the trunk a "great catch" on the company's Facebook page, and is hoping more folks like Lori Mark – who found Fonda's obit on findagrave.com – can shed some light on the man who owned the trunk.
Fritz, who has partnered with Stuart in Letty's Designs & Decor for a little more than four years, said that the trunk is one of the first antique items she has collected that gives any hint of who it belonged to so long ago.
That piqued her interest even more and prompted the Facebook post asking if anybody could shed some light on who the man was.
"We haven't figured out how old it is and are hoping someone, even a family member, will provide us with more information," Fritz said. "The nameplate gives us a start. It was great information."
Here's what we know about Fonda from his obit on findagrave.com:
Fonda was born on June 8, 1839, in Rupert, Vermont. He died at the age of 79 on Jan. 25, 1919, and is buried in the Rupert Street Cemetery.
According to the obit, Fonda was a "prominent man in the county" who came to Osage in spring 1869 and "engaged in the real estate business."
The obit goes on to say that in 1875, Fonda established an implement business, in which he ran for 22 years. He also took an active interest in agricultural affairs, and was a member of the board of directors of the State Agricultural Society.
He also served as president of the Mitchell County Agricultural Society for several years, according to his obit.
Fonda was elected mayor of Osage in 1889 and was re-elected again in 1891. Two years later, Fonda organized the Farmers National Bank in Osage.
In the "Osage History Tour," published in May 2015 by the Mitchell County Historic Preservation Association, a photo from the Centennial Edition of the Mitchell County Press News shows the building at 532 Main St. (Stricker Plumbing & Heating Co.), constructed in 1871.
The copy below the photo said in part: "Parts of this building have been on this lot since 1871. When H.H. Bowman bought the land, the abstract mentions a building, and H.H. Bowman Implement Company opened for business that year. E.S. Fonda built the main building in 1892. His son-in-law, W.J. Towner ran an implement business until 1910."
According to the obit on findagrave.com, Fonda was "connected with many movements which tended toward the betterment and growth of Mitchell County."
While knowing some of the history of E.S. Fonda is "great," Fritz said she would like to know more. She believes the trunk found at a local garage sale is a big find, maybe not in terms of dollars, but in historic value.
"We really don't know how to price the trunk, but it is a very valuable piece," she said. "I'm surprised Mike (from Antique Archeology) hasn't contacted me about this."
If you would like to read more about E.S. Fonda, please visit his obituary on findagrave.com.
Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!