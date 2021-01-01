Trulson goes from military policing to hometown police department

Following police academy training, Trulson said he anticipates some more in-depth training, including computer orientation. The Britt Police Department has computers in squad cars and also has a K-9 unit, which Trulson said he would have an interest in after he has completed additional training.

Following high school, Trulson served in the U.S. Army reserves for the Pocahontas reserve unit. He undertook basic training in August 2000. He served tours of active duty in Iraq in 2005 and 2006, as well as in Afghanistan in 2009, 2010, and 2014. He worked in the Military Police Investigation (MPI) section for many years.

“Learning civilian law compared to military law will be the biggest difference and largest learning curve for me,” said Trulson.

He said that sometime after the Iraq tour, his reserve unit transitioned from port security to a military law enforcement/law and order unit. Soldiers in the unit guarded ports, had frequent gate duty, conducted patrol, policed traffic, and completed investigations. Trulson described the investigative work of the MPI section to detective work in the civilian world.