Trulson goes from military policing to hometown police department

Josh Trulson is back home.
After 20-plus years of military tours and service, the Britt native has returned to his hometown full-time as a new officer with the Britt Police Department.
The 2000 West Hancock High School graduate has been training for his new civilian law enforcement position during the past month. He has also been taking Southern New Hampshire’s online university coursework for a Bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
Britt Police Chief Mark Anderson said Trulson will start patrolling sometime in May or June 2021.
"We are happy to announce Josh accepted the position," said Anderson. "We are ready to bring his knowledge and military background back to Britt. Josh grew up in Britt and has a lot of knowledge to provide the department as it pertains to law enforcement, discipline and team work."
Until then, Trulson will be taking about 18 weeks of police academy training at Camp Dodge in Des Moines starting in January. He said the police academy training should include instruction in firearms, law enforcement situations and response, defensive driving, laws and law enforcement.
“So far, I’ve been riding along on patrols and getting a feel for everything after 20 years of military police background,” said Trulson. “I’m looking forward to protecting and serving the hometown that I grew up in, which is really my biggest motivation.”
Following police academy training, Trulson said he anticipates some more in-depth training, including computer orientation. The Britt Police Department has computers in squad cars and also has a K-9 unit, which Trulson said he would have an interest in after he has completed additional training.
Following high school, Trulson served in the U.S. Army reserves for the Pocahontas reserve unit. He undertook basic training in August 2000. He served tours of active duty in Iraq in 2005 and 2006, as well as in Afghanistan in 2009, 2010, and 2014. He worked in the Military Police Investigation (MPI) section for many years.
“Learning civilian law compared to military law will be the biggest difference and largest learning curve for me,” said Trulson.
He said that sometime after the Iraq tour, his reserve unit transitioned from port security to a military law enforcement/law and order unit. Soldiers in the unit guarded ports, had frequent gate duty, conducted patrol, policed traffic, and completed investigations. Trulson described the investigative work of the MPI section to detective work in the civilian world.
The Britt native said he was called to duty shortly after the 9/11 bombings of the World Trade Center towers in New York City. His unit served initially in North Carolina. He noted that, ironically, the Pocahontas unit was one of only two Army port security reserve units at the time, with the other unit being New York. His reserve time also included volunteer duty in Cuba in 2012 with the Ames Army reserve.
Trulson and his wife, Jordana, reside in Garner, and Trulson’s daughter, Madison Moller, is a 16-year-old Pocahontas High School student.
