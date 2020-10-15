Trick-or-treat: Osage makes plan for Halloween weekend

Osage is doing something new with Halloween weekend this year.

The city announced that Saturday, Oct. 31, residential trick-or-treating will be held from 3-5 p.m. Downtown business trick-or-treating will be held on Friday, Oct. 30, from 3:30-5 p.m.

The dates and times are new for this fall. In years past, trick-or-treating has been held from 5-7 p.m. Assistant city clerk Kathie Blake says the reason for the change is because the city is hoping to avoid trick-or-treaters out after dark on a Saturday.

"Just for safety," Blake said.

Some larger cities around the country are discouraging trick-or-treating. Many small towns in Iowa, like Osage, are instead choosing to encourage a safe environment in order to keep the tradition going – and let community families go door-to-door dressed up in costumes.

Here's what you should know if you plan to bundle up and hit the town during that weekend.

Trick-or-treating is always optional, but even more so this year due to COVID-19. Blake says families can choose to go out or choose to stay in. The same goes for the choice to stay at home and open up your doors to pass out candy.

Osage is hoping trick-or-treaters and residents choose to follow CDC guidelines and adhere to suggestions to make the town a safe environment for everyone during that weekend.

Mitchell County Public Health has shared with the city some ideas for safety measures to trick-or-treat. Some of those guidelines include wearing a mask, wearing gloves when you hand out items and not allowing children to reach in it and grab the candy with their bare hands.

Despite the new guidelines meant to keep residents and trick-or-treaters safe, city officials are still hopeful that trick-or-treating will be a thing that kids and families can enjoy.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

