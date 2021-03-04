Tres Amigos requests street closure

Tres Amigos recently requested the City of Osage close Chase Street for an event on May 1, running from 5-9 p.m.

“He’s going to close the kitchen as far as customers that night,” public works director Jerry Dunlay said at the March 1 council meeting. “And everything would be on the street. He’s going to have a mariachi band and all this stuff.”

“Randy’s is 100 percent against it,” Judy Voaklander said of the local Osage supermarket across the street from Tres Amigos. “The new [Tres Amigos] parking lot doesn’t get parked in often.”

Several council members, including Voaklander, voiced concerns about closing the street, suggesting closing parking lots instead.

Dunlay said he could see where Randy’s would be concerned if there was another grocery store in town, causing Randy’s to lose business to a rival.

“But there are,” Voaklander replied. “You can get groceries at Dollar General and [Kwik Star], Casey’s. It’s going to be lighter longer, people might be out more. It’s going to set a precedent.”

“I don’t know why he doesn’t use the west [parking lot],” council member Larry Mork said. “I think that’d be the best choice.”