Treasurer offering chance at $529

Iowa State Treasurer Michael L. Fitzgerald is reminding Mitchell County residents to register for the $529 College Savings Iowa Year End giveaway. Families can register their children at Iowa529Contest.com through Friday, Dec. 31.

"The holidays are here and so is gift-giving season," said Fitzgerald. "Countdown to the holidays by registering the children in your life for the chance to win a meaningful present – a boost to their College Savings Iowa account."

College Savings Iowa is a tax-advantaged 529 plan helping families and friends save for the costs of education. Qualified withdrawals can be used on tuition, room and board, textbooks, supplies and more at any eligible education institution in the U.S. or abroad. Earnings in an account grow tax deferred and Iowa taxpayers are able to deduct $3,474 from their state income taxes per beneficiary account for 2021.

As holiday shopping is completed, also consider a contribution to College Savings Iowa for loved ones. "An education savings is a truly valuable gift, and the great thing about College Savings Iowa is that it's a gift for the savers and the students," continued Fitzgerald. "With the tax deduction, contributing to an account is a win for both parties."

For more information on the plan, visit CollegeSavingsIowa.com. Follow the program on Twitter and Facebook for participant tips, plan updates and news.

