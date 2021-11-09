Treasurer Fitzgerald offers a chance to win $529

Iowa State Treasurer Michael L. Fitzgerald and College Savings Iowa are spreading the joy this holiday season with contributions to education savings.

According to a press release, residents in Mitchell County can register at Iowa529Contest.com through Friday, Dec. 31 to win a $529 contribution to their College Savings Iowa 529 account.

"Enter the giveaway for the chance to win a boost to your education fund," Fitzgerald said in the release. "And during the season of giving, consider making a contribution to an existing account or opening your first one. Invest in a child's future by giving them a meaningful gift."

According to the release, Mitchell County currently has over $3 million invested in College Savings Iowa with $10,000 already being used to pay for qualified education expenses.

"These numbers prove that residents in Mitchell County are already planning for education expenses and we hope those participants will join us in sharing the benefits of saving with a 529 plan," added Fitzgerald. "College Savings Iowa can help families achieve their saving goals and feel financially prepared to cover the costs of education."

According to the release, College Savings Iowa is a tax-advantaged 529 plan helping families and friends save for tuition, room and board, textbooks, supplies and more at any accredited institution. Earnings in an account grow state and federally tax deferred.* Iowa taxpayers are also able to deduct $3,474 from their state income taxes per beneficiary account for 2021.**

Celebrate the holidays by entering the year end giveaway for the opportunity to win the Mitchell County prize of $529. The giveaway is open to Iowa families with children under 18. For more information on the plan, visit CollegeSavingsIowa.com. Follow the program on Twitter and Facebook for participant tips, plan updates and news.

• Earnings on nonqualified withdrawals may be subject to federal income tax and a 10% federal penalty tax, as well as state and local income taxes. The availability of tax or other benefits may be contingent on meeting other requirements.

• Adjusted annually for inflation. If withdrawals are not qualified, the deductions must be added back to Iowa taxable income.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0