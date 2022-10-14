Traveling office hours for Sen. Grassley planned in Forest City on Oct. 19

Senator Chuck Grassley’s (R-Iowa) Regional Director Matt Rector, based in Waterloo, will hold traveling office hours in Winnebago County from 1-2 p.m. on Oct. 19.

He will be available at City Hall in Forest City. Iowans seeking assistance regarding a personal issue with a federal agency or wishing to share views on matters of federal policy may stop by during the scheduled hours.

“As a representative of Senator Grassley in 18 counties across northeast and north central Iowa, one part of my job is to hold traveling office hours in each county,” Rector said. “At these meetings, I am there to listen to constituents and take opinions about the issues of the day back to the Senator.”

Grassley’s state offices regularly help constituents contact federal agencies to resolve problems with Social Security payments, military service matters, immigration cases and other issues. Iowans can also seek assistance via Grassley’s website, www.grassley.senate.gov.

“My top priority is serving the people of Iowa. Traveling office hours held by my staff is one way of doing that. My staff helps Iowans with issues they may have with the federal government. I encourage anyone experiencing problems to stop by staff office hours in their area. Iowans can also reach out directly to any of my offices throughout the year,” Grassley said.