Torgersons keep FC's Super Bowl going through personal impacts of COVID-19

As Shawn approached the Super Bowl sign in the parking lot for a photo, he said “one thing that’s hard since all of this is that everything around here is his; he’s a partner in all of this.”

Then, he noted that for about 15 years, he and his father were in a group of 10 people on two teams going to United States Bowling Congress nationals.

“He usually organized it all and it was hard going last month without him there," he said.

Phil passed away on Nov. 1, 2020, at Mayo-St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota. Many memorials were designated to the COVID-19 Research Fund at Mayo Clinic at the family’s request.

His love of music also led him to be a DJ at countless wedding receptions and he continued to play music from the DJ booth at the Super Bowl through his lifetime. He formed several bands that played in ballrooms and event centers.

“Phil was here for about 50 years.” Ruth Ann said. “People who didn’t know his name knew him as the bowling guy, because he was always here. You generally touch a lot of lives when you are helping with wedding dances, birthday parties, and bowling tournaments.

The mother and son owners and operators of the Super Bowl said they have appreciated the genuine support of so many people in area communities. Also, from everyone they know in the industry as the Super Bowl saga continues.

