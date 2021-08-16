Torch passes to younger hobo generation at 2021 Britt national convention

After a year with no National Hobo Convention in 2020 due to COVID-19, 2021 saw a return of Britt Hobo Days and a changing of the guard with a younger generation representing hoboes as king and queen.
Born in 2001, 20-year-old Angelica Ward is known by the hobo name Sully. She said she wants newspapers to report her real name in print. After catching her first train at age 17, she said she thought for a while that she was joining a dying way of life. Hoboes gained prominence after the Civil War, traveled and worked hard, and made freight trains their primary mode of transportation. Since 1900, the City of Britt has been hosting their annual event.
“I thought my way of life was being forgotten,” Sully said. “Then, I came here (Britt) and realized people were working to keep it alive.”
King Bazz Man encouraged a large crowd gathered for the coronation to love others and be kind-hearted. He acknowledged that he too is a younger generation hobo in his first decade of hopping trains.
“I never thought I’d be a famous hobo,” he said. “I have a real appreciation for this. Hobo ain’t dead. I’m looking at it.”
Passing the torch to the new hobo royalty, prior king Slim Tim said “Britt is the biggest part of my heart” as he held his hand to his heart. Previous queen Flux (now Magnolia) said it was “amazing to see all the other young riders,” noting what an honor it was to return to Britt.
“Thank you for allowing hoboes to come back every year,” Sully said. “For all of us born in this century, the future is in our hands. We all have to make sure this thing lasts or it will be gone.”
The 2021 queen candidates at Britt City Park also included the return of Britt native Kristin Jenn, known as Bucket List Kris. She is a 1996 West Hancock High School graduate, who listened to hobo stories every summer in Britt. Jenn is now a traveling National Parks tour guide of 16 years for six months a year.
“I grew up with the hoboes,” she exclaimed. “We would go to the hobo jungle on bikes as kids.”
Runner-up queen candidate, Angie Angel, who was tied with Sully after initial crowd applause and judging, had visited in 1994 as a youth and went to the hobo jungle with her father who vied for Hobo king.
“Hoboes are the kindest, gentlest people you will ever meet,” Angie Angel said.
Another 2021 queen candidates was Half Track, who celebrated 25 years of participating in Britt Hobo Days while North Star vied for the queen as relation to Hobo Bird (1911-1930 conventions) and as younger sister of 1990 Hobo Queen Gypsy Moon. Candidate Mama Dogg, who runs a non-profit organization for nomadic pets, said she has been traveling as a hobo for about 12 years.
“This is my life,” she said. “This is not a show.”
Several more contestants vied for 2021 Hobo Days king. Tall, long-bearded Big Skip said “I’m a little large to try and get on trains anymore,” admitting he has a bad back and uses recreational vehicles. Louie, 31, of Portland Oregon said he was representing all the younger riders after catching his first train in 2015. Shoestring, who tutors and assists young hoboes, started riding in 1989 and first came to Britt in 2000 and 2001, but did not vie for king at the time.
“How happy all the hoboes are to be able to be here again in Britt,” 1994 Hobo Days Queen Maggie said.
Surrounding the excitement of the queen and king coronation was the long-held tradition of making and serving Mulligan stew free-of-charge. Chucked full of potatoes, vegetables, rice, tender stew meat, and other secret spice ingredients, everyone ate as much as they wanted. Many brought buckets, pails, and thermos to take home leftover stew.
“Everyone help yourself,” Britt Mayor Ryan Arnsdorfer said. “We have three pots left and don’t want any to go to waste.”
A successful auction included the sale of a throne, found by North Star, for the 2021 Hobo National Convention. She found it when going “antiquing” in search of a throne. The piece came from a lodge in Indiana, but was in disrepair. It was soon fixed and restored and then garnered the signatures of current living hobo queens and kings at this year’s convention, along with the years they reigned. Bucket List Kris was high-bidder, purchasing the memorialized throne for $600.
Another of many unique auction items was a quilt that took many hours to make.
“Last year was supposed to be the 10th year of us organizing Hobo Days,” said Mayor Arndorfer. “Of course, COVID came. This is the only chance to own a hobo staff T-shirt.”
Arndorfer said the Britt Hobo Days Committee and committee head Amy Boekelman wanted to do something special. So, an official orange hobo staff T-shirt was embedded in the quilt. It sold for $450. Committee members said they were pleased to have everyone return to Britt this year after cancellation of the 2020 convention, which made all the planning, fundraising, and hard work well worth it.
Das Bar Juden of Nevada, Iowa, wore his wedding kilt at Hobo Days, accompanied by his wife Hannah and daughters Bugs and Smiles.
“I’m just hanging out with the new kids,” he said. “My favorite part is meeting the new train kids that come into town.”
Charlotte McNeese, daughter of Hunter and Maria McNeese, reigns as 2021 Little Miss Britt after being crowned on opening night of Hobo Days festivities Aug. 12. She also rode in the Aug. 14 parade.
Vendors and crafts lined Britt’s main street, the carnival provided children’s rides, and the National Hobo Museum was open with its many authentic hobo artifacts on display. The Real Beals, a literal one man band, performed on Britt's Main Street multiple times throughout the weekend, equipped with his voice, guitar, drum, cymbals, and harmonica. Dazzling Dave Yo-Yo Fun was a hit with kids and parents. Local restaurant/food truck staff of Titanium Lunchbox served hot pizza slices to onlookers along the parade route. Henry Gremmer served as parade grand marshal.
A class reunion and alumni Banquet was held at West Hancock Elementary School, hobo poetry was read at the hobo jungle, Sparkles the Clown presented comedy, street Magic, and balloon creations; and Hillbilly Bob of Dysart greeted visitors in Britt for the fifth time. He was standing alongside his classic Model A Ford named “Old Ruthie” and was constantly surrounded by people asking questions about him and his car, packed with belongings.
“I’ve been doing this for 28 years,” Hillbilly Bob said. “I’ve been taken her to 41 states and Canada.”
There were evening concerts in Veteran's Park by the Church of Cash, a Johnny Cash tribute band, and Elvis Tribute Artist Art Kistler and the EP Boulevard Band as well as a classic vehicle show and hobo art galleries. The historical society’s homemade pie and ice cream social closed a successful weekend.
