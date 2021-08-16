Torch passes to younger hobo generation at 2021 Britt national convention

After a year with no National Hobo Convention in 2020 due to COVID-19, 2021 saw a return of Britt Hobo Days and a changing of the guard with a younger generation representing hoboes as king and queen.

Born in 2001, 20-year-old Angelica Ward is known by the hobo name Sully. She said she wants newspapers to report her real name in print. After catching her first train at age 17, she said she thought for a while that she was joining a dying way of life. Hoboes gained prominence after the Civil War, traveled and worked hard, and made freight trains their primary mode of transportation. Since 1900, the City of Britt has been hosting their annual event.

“I thought my way of life was being forgotten,” Sully said. “Then, I came here (Britt) and realized people were working to keep it alive.”

King Bazz Man encouraged a large crowd gathered for the coronation to love others and be kind-hearted. He acknowledged that he too is a younger generation hobo in his first decade of hopping trains.

“I never thought I’d be a famous hobo,” he said. “I have a real appreciation for this. Hobo ain’t dead. I’m looking at it.”