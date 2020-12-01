Top of Iowa East classic: Osage boys' basketball beats Newman Catholic in season opener

Tuesday night's matchup between a new-look Osage boys' basketball team that was defending its Top of Iowa East conference title against up-and-coming Newman Catholic promised to be a good one.
And, boy, was it ever.
The two teams traded blows throughout the game, with each team holding leads of six points at various points in the second half. Tied at 66 points apiece with 37.8 seconds in the fourth quarter, Newman Catholic had the ball coming out of a timeout with a chance to win the game.
That's when the Osage defense came in clutch, forcing a turnover that gave junior Tyler Oberfoell a chance to make a pass on the fast-break to senior Eric Bobinet, who made the layup to put his team ahead by two points.
Bobinet then recorded a steal to seal it, and the Green Devils escaped their season opener with a 68-66 win over the Knights at home.
"We knew they'd want to hold the ball until the last shot," Osage head coach Mike Brahn said. "Turned into a loose ball situation and a scramble. That's a situation our team is going to excel in this year. We've got a lot of quick, athletic kids on the floor a lot of the times."
The Knights came out of the gates swinging and held nearly a double-digit lead early in the first quarter, but Osage came back to cut the score to 25-23 heading into the second quarter.
The Green Devils went on an 8-1 run to open up the second quarter. At the half, Osage held a 35-32 advantage.
Newman Catholic trailed by six points in the third quarter, and Osage trailed by six in the fourth quarter. But in the end, the Green Devils came through in the clutch.
"It's the first game of the year, and that doesn't define where you're going to be at the end of the year," Newman Catholic head coach Jerry Gatton said. "It shows that we've got some things to learn from."
Although the Knights took the loss, Gatton believes the two teams that played on Tuesday night were some of the top teams in the conference. Both head coaches gave their opponent plenty of credit.
Oberfoell scored 24 points in the win and Osage shot an even 50% from behind the arc. For Newman Catholic, sophomore Doug Taylor led the team with 28 points.
Osage will play at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Central Springs, and Newman Catholic will play North Butler at 7:45 p.m. on Friday in Mason City.
Gunnar's most memorable stories from 2020
The end of November marks the end of my first six months here in Mason City working for the Globe Gazette. With the craziness of the pandemic, it's been a bit of a whirlwind start to my time here.
As a reporter, I split my time between education and sports. I've grown up with a love for sports and a passion for telling stories, so the sports side of my job has come naturally since I arrived in June.
I've had to learn on the fly about education, and it seems like every board of education meeting I attend, I hear of something that I've never given thought to before. However, with the help of my editors and peers in the newsroom, I've grown into that side of my role and I've enjoyed it along the way.
Just six months in, I learn something new almost every day. It's been an unusual start to the journey, with plenty of highs and lows. But I'm passionate about bringing the best coverage I can to this community. North Iowa deserves good journalism, and I hope I have delivered that during the start of my career. I hope I can continue to do that moving forward.
In the meantime, here's a look at some of my favorite stories from half-a-year of work.
