Top of Iowa East classic: Osage boys' basketball beats Newman Catholic in season opener

Tuesday night's matchup between a new-look Osage boys' basketball team that was defending its Top of Iowa East conference title against up-and-coming Newman Catholic promised to be a good one.

And, boy, was it ever.

The two teams traded blows throughout the game, with each team holding leads of six points at various points in the second half. Tied at 66 points apiece with 37.8 seconds in the fourth quarter, Newman Catholic had the ball coming out of a timeout with a chance to win the game.

That's when the Osage defense came in clutch, forcing a turnover that gave junior Tyler Oberfoell a chance to make a pass on the fast-break to senior Eric Bobinet, who made the layup to put his team ahead by two points.

Bobinet then recorded a steal to seal it, and the Green Devils escaped their season opener with a 68-66 win over the Knights at home.

"We knew they'd want to hold the ball until the last shot," Osage head coach Mike Brahn said. "Turned into a loose ball situation and a scramble. That's a situation our team is going to excel in this year. We've got a lot of quick, athletic kids on the floor a lot of the times."