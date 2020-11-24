Top of Iowa Conference announces winter sports spectator guidelines



The Top of Iowa Conference has announced its 2020 spectator guidelines, which limit seating and require social distancing, in order to comply with Gov. Kim Reynolds Nov. 10 COVID-19 proclamation.

This season, each Top of Iowa Conference athlete will be given two lanyard passes, to be given to two people of their choice. These lanyards are required for entry to a game this season, and can only be used in the level and sport that the athlete is participating in.

Spectators are asked to leave as soon as possible upon the conclusion of the game. Masks covering the nose and mouth are required while in attendance at games.

Spectators are asked to bring exact change to games, in order to cut down on interaction between ticket takers and the public. Admission will be $5.

Schools will have designated seating areas for home and away fans, and spectators are asked to arrive just before the start of the game.

Junior high sports are suspended until Dec. 10.

