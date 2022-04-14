Top of Iowa Athletic Conference discusses future

Superintendents and athletic directors representing the 18 school districts that make up the Top of Iowa Athletic Conference met on April 13 to discuss the future of the conference.

The Osage Green Devils are part of the Top of Iowa. Barb Schwamman serves as superintendent for Osage. Michael Henson is the Green Devils athletic director.

According to the Osage Community School District, during the meeting, the group assessed the strengths and weaknesses of the current conference configuration as well as potential opportunities that may exist in making alterations.

While no major changes to the conference membership were ultimately made, the group did agree to review the current bylaws procedures manual and the Activities Director manual. Meetings will likely take place over the summer months to finish this work.

“This meeting was a great opportunity to get everyone in the same room to talk through the issues and get on the same page with respect to our future as a conference,” said Darwin Lehmann, superintendent at Forest City Community School District and Central Springs Community School District. “I think it’s safe to say that we are all committed to working together to continue to strengthen our conference while at the same time carefully reviewing any potential concerns that a school may have.”

The meeting was facilitated by Sam Miller, chief administrator of Central Rivers Area Education Agency.

The Top of Iowa conference includes Belmond-Klemme, Bishop-Garrigan, Central Springs, Eagle Grove, Forest City, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, Lake Mills, Nashua-Plainfield, Newman Catholic, North Butler, North Union, Northwood-Kensett, Osage, Rockford Senior, St. Ansgar, West Fork and West Hancock.

