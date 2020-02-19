Top of Iowa All-Conference teams announced

The Top of Iowa released its annual All-Conference team on Wednesday, with Osage coming out very well-represented.
In addition to Osage winning a boys and girls conference title, the East division boys and girls players of the year were both Osage athletes, while West Hancock and Lake Mills players won in the West.
Scott Cakerice of St. Ansgar, Andrew O'Connor of Belmond-Klemme, Mike Brahn of Osage, and Kyle Menke of Lake Mills all took home Coach of the Year Awards.
Girls
EAST
First Team
Kealan Curley, Newman Catholic
Sidney Brandau, Osage
Dani Johnson, Osage
Mia Knudsen, Osage
Hali Anderson, St. Ansgar
Brooklyn Hackbart, St. Ansgar
Emily Caspers, West Fork
Second Team
Libby Fisher, Nashua-Plainfield
Breanna Hackman, Nashua-Plainfield
Kailah Thompson, Newman Catholic
Madison Klipperton, North Butler
Ellie Bobinet, Osage
Amber Reams, Rockford
Gracie Urbatsch, St. Ansgar
Honorable Mention
Kayley Kelley, Central Springs
Chloe Matthews, Nashua-Plainfield
Lily Castle, Newman Catholic
Madison Klingenborg, North Butler
Clara Davidson, Northwood-Kensett
Melanie Bye, Osage
Sierra Kuhlers, Rockford
Hannah Patterson, St. Ansgar
Makenzie Fessler, West Fork
Player of the Year
Sidney Brandau, Osage
Coach of the Year
Scott Cakerice, St. Ansgar
WEST
First Team
Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan
Molly Joyce, Bishop Garrigan
Shae Dillavou, Forest City
Jayden Frank, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Chloe Lofstrom, North Union
Amanda Chizek, West Hancock
Rachel Leerar, West Hancock
Second Team
Addison McMurray, Belmond-Klemme
Kaylyn Meyers, Bishop Garrigan
Ellie Caylor, Forest City
Erin Caylor, Forest City
Chloe Frank, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Jessa Gasteiger, Lake Mills
Kennedy Kelly, West Hancock
Honorable Mention
Haley Beminio, Belmond-Klemme
Madison Meister, Bishop Garrigan
Hannah Sampson, Eagle Grove
Kaylee Miller, Forest City
Morgan Ryerson, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Taylor Ingledue, Lake Mills
Hannah Main, North Iowa
Hope Steinberger, North Union
Riley Hiscocks, West Hancock
Player of the Year
Rachel Leerar, West Hancock
Coach of the Year
Andrew O'Connor, Belmond-Klemme
Boys
EAST
First Team
Austin Bienemann, Nashua-Plainfield
Jonah Bluhm, Osage
Thor Maakstad, Osage
Matt Schubert, Rockford
Erik Gerdts, St. Ansgar
Kayden Ames, West Fork
Jakob Washington, West Fork
Second Team
Max Burt, Newman Catholic
Doug Taylor, Newman Catholic
Eric Brehner, North Butler
Jarett Scharper, Osage
Justice Jones, Rockford
Jack Sievert, St. Ansgar
Ian Latham, West Fork
Honorable Mention
Trenton Wirtjes, Central Springs
Ike Sinnwell, Nashua-Plainfield
Sammy Kratz, Newman Catholic
Kaleb Salge, North Butler
Kael Julseth, Northwood-Kensett
Elijiah Bluhm, Osage
Kolton Lyman, Rockford
Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar
Brayden Vold, West Fork
Player of the Year
Jonah Bluhm, Osage
Coach of the Year
Mike Brahn, Osage
WEST
First Team
John Joyce, Bishop Garrigan
Angelo Winkel, Bishop Garrigan
Noah Miller, Forest City
Landon Dalbeck, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Chett Helming, Lake Mills
Dashawn Linnen, Lake Mills
Joe Smith, West Hancock
Second Team
Marcus Plathe, Bishop Garrigan
Cade Winkel, Bishop Garrigan
Brandon Leber, Forest City
Zach Stuby, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Caleb Bacon, Lake Mills
Colby Groe, Lake Mills
Dominyk Price, North Iowa
Honorable Mention
Jordan Meyer, Belmond-Klemme
Andrew Arndorfer, Bishop Garrigan
Chase Mason, Eagle Grove
Riley Helgeson, Forest City
Kevin Meyers, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Mason Fritz, Lake Mills
Cedric Frerichs, North Iowa
Robert Ortman, North Union
Cayson Barnes, West Hancock
Player of the Year
Dashawn Linnen, Lake Mills
Coach of the Year
Kyle Menke, Lake Mills