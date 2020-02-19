You are the owner of this article.
Top of Iowa All-Conference teams announced
Osage girls v central springs

Osage's Sidney Brandau takes a shot near the 3-point line. Brandau was named to the Top of Iowa All-Conference first team and player of the year. 

The Top of Iowa released its annual All-Conference team on Wednesday, with Osage coming out very well-represented.

In addition to Osage winning a boys and girls conference title, the East division boys and girls players of the year were both Osage athletes, while West Hancock and Lake Mills players won in the West. 

Scott Cakerice of St. Ansgar, Andrew O'Connor of Belmond-Klemme, Mike Brahn of Osage, and Kyle Menke of Lake Mills all took home Coach of the Year Awards. 

Girls 

EAST

First Team

Kealan Curley, Newman Catholic

Sidney Brandau, Osage

Dani Johnson, Osage

Mia Knudsen, Osage

Hali Anderson, St. Ansgar

Brooklyn Hackbart, St. Ansgar

Emily Caspers, West Fork

Second Team

Libby Fisher, Nashua-Plainfield

Breanna Hackman, Nashua-Plainfield

Kailah Thompson, Newman Catholic

Madison Klipperton, North Butler

Ellie Bobinet, Osage

Amber Reams, Rockford

Gracie Urbatsch, St. Ansgar

Honorable Mention

Kayley Kelley, Central Springs

Chloe Matthews, Nashua-Plainfield

Lily Castle, Newman Catholic

Madison Klingenborg, North Butler

Clara Davidson, Northwood-Kensett

Melanie Bye, Osage

Sierra Kuhlers, Rockford

Hannah Patterson, St. Ansgar

Makenzie Fessler, West Fork

Player of the Year

Sidney Brandau, Osage

Coach of the Year

Scott Cakerice, St. Ansgar

WH vs. BK 1

Rachel Leerar goes in for a lay up against Belmond Klemme freshman Annika Nelson. Leerar was named to the Top of Iowa All-Conference first team and player of the year. 

WEST

First Team

Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan

Molly Joyce, Bishop Garrigan

Shae Dillavou, Forest City

Jayden Frank, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Chloe Lofstrom, North Union

Amanda Chizek, West Hancock

Rachel Leerar, West Hancock

Second Team

Addison McMurray, Belmond-Klemme

Kaylyn Meyers, Bishop Garrigan

Ellie Caylor, Forest City

Erin Caylor, Forest City

Chloe Frank, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Jessa Gasteiger, Lake Mills

Kennedy Kelly, West Hancock

Honorable Mention

Haley Beminio, Belmond-Klemme

Madison Meister, Bishop Garrigan

Hannah Sampson, Eagle Grove

Kaylee Miller, Forest City

Morgan Ryerson, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Taylor Ingledue, Lake Mills

Hannah Main, North Iowa

Hope Steinberger, North Union

Riley Hiscocks, West Hancock

Player of the Year

Rachel Leerar, West Hancock

Coach of the Year

Andrew O'Connor, Belmond-Klemme

BBBall Osage vs. Rockford 17

Osage's Jonah Bluhm (11) grabs a rebound against Rockford in Osage. Bluhm was named to the Top of Iowa All-Conference first team and player of the year. 

Boys

EAST

First Team

Austin Bienemann, Nashua-Plainfield

Jonah Bluhm, Osage

Thor Maakstad, Osage

Matt Schubert, Rockford

Erik Gerdts, St. Ansgar

Kayden Ames, West Fork

Jakob Washington, West Fork

Second Team

Max Burt, Newman Catholic

Doug Taylor, Newman Catholic

Eric Brehner, North Butler

Jarett Scharper, Osage

Justice Jones, Rockford

Jack Sievert, St. Ansgar

Ian Latham, West Fork

Honorable Mention

Trenton Wirtjes, Central Springs

Ike Sinnwell, Nashua-Plainfield

Sammy Kratz, Newman Catholic

Kaleb Salge, North Butler

Kael Julseth, Northwood-Kensett

Elijiah Bluhm, Osage

Kolton Lyman, Rockford

Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar

Brayden Vold, West Fork

Player of the Year

Jonah Bluhm, Osage

Coach of the Year

Mike Brahn, Osage

Linnen

Lake Mills' Dashawn Linnen and teammates runs drills during practice at Lake Mills High School. Linnen was named to the Top of Iowa All-Conference first team and player of the year. 

WEST

First Team

John Joyce, Bishop Garrigan

Angelo Winkel, Bishop Garrigan

Noah Miller, Forest City

Landon Dalbeck, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Chett Helming, Lake Mills

Dashawn Linnen, Lake Mills

Joe Smith, West Hancock

Second Team

Marcus Plathe, Bishop Garrigan

Cade Winkel, Bishop Garrigan

Brandon Leber, Forest City

Zach Stuby, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Caleb Bacon, Lake Mills

Colby Groe, Lake Mills

Dominyk Price, North Iowa

Honorable Mention

Jordan Meyer, Belmond-Klemme

Andrew Arndorfer, Bishop Garrigan

Chase Mason, Eagle Grove

Riley Helgeson, Forest City

Kevin Meyers, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Mason Fritz, Lake Mills

Cedric Frerichs, North Iowa

Robert Ortman, North Union

Cayson Barnes, West Hancock

Player of the Year

Dashawn Linnen, Lake Mills

Coach of the Year

Kyle Menke, Lake Mills

