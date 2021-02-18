Tony Stonecypher praises benefits of cold weather

Bordering Louisiana, there is a Cajun influence in northeast Texas. While his family lived there, there was a controversial movement to allow alcohol sales. Many church-goers marched down Main Street. The measure passed overwhelmingly despite the protests.

“We said that this just wasn’t for us, and that we’d better be getting home,” Stonecypher said.

While he sees the people of northern Iowa as tough-minded, Stonecypher recognizes that the land’s natural elements also make Mitchell County attractive to industry. Cold weather is part of that appeal.

“Winter has its own natural beauty,” he said. “People here are not afraid of it. You see snowmobile and cross country skiing people out in subzero weather. Personally, living away from it, you miss it – walking out on a cold, crisp morning with hoar frost on the trees. People don’t realize how blue the sky is until wintertime here.

“When we moved to Texas, the color of the sky changes. It’s much lighter and harsher. You can cuss the cold weather all you want, but it is that cycling of the heat and the cold that creates what we have. We can’t begrudge it, because it’s what makes us who we are.”

It helps that Mitchell County is prepared for winter.