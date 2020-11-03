Tlach wins another term on Hancock County Board

With 10 of 10 precincts reporting, Hancock County Supervisor Jerry Tlach has defeated challenger Donny Schleusner to serve another four-year term.

Tlach beat Schleusner by nearly 19 percentage points, according to unofficial county results.

Tlach, 62, a Republican from Britt, has been county supervisor since 2000 and his objectives are to lower taxes and watch spending.

Schleusner, 58, of Garner, is running as an independent for the at-large seat.

The last time Schleusner ran for county supervisor in 2018, he did so as a Democrat and lost to current supervisors Sis Greiman and Gary Rayhons, Republicans from Garner.

Tlach defeated Schleusner in the June primary 678 to 511 to be the Republican candidate on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Like he campaigned for in 2018, Schleusner wants the county supervisors to bring more transparency to their taxpayers, especially when it comes to how they’re spending money.

The county auditor and county sheriff races were uncontested.

Michelle Eisenman will serve as county auditor, and Sheriff’s Deputy Rob Gerdes was elected to his first term as sheriff.