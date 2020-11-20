Titanium Lunch Box unveils restaurant on wheels

“I never thought we’d have to close the inside of the restaurant to customers, but with pizza, we always did a lot of carryout, which is a booming business now,” said Baker.

The food truck was built new in Tennessee and the Bakers designed the specifications themselves. The truck has a food preparation table, four-deck oven, dough mixer and sheeter, fryers, refrigerators, a three-compartment sink, and a large serving window. All equipment is restaurant grade, Baker said. The oven decks and fryers run on propane gas.

Baker said the restaurant closed for the second time on Nov. 13, noting it was fitting that it was Friday the 13th. He noted how grateful they are about having a new food truck amidst the shutdowns.

The regular menu includes pizza, calzones, sandwiches, burgers, tenderloins, pasta, wraps, subs, and appetizers. They have 54 specialty pizzas with the five-meat and combination pizzas selling well and chicken broccoli Alfredo and a “wild hog” pizza with Jalapenos being popular along with calzones.

“We cooked with the oven in the new truck last week and it worked really well,” said Baker. “We’re running a restaurant on wheels.”

He noted that food preparation is about the same in the truck and so are food safety inspections. The truck is required to have a home base, which is the restaurant, but the Bakers plan to take it to their widening base of customers as much as possible.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0