Timeline for splash pad pushed back

On May 17 at the Osage City Council meeting, Osage City Clerk Cathy Penney reported that work on the splash pad near the Cedar River Complex would not be completed as early as anticipated.

The timeline has been pushed from the middle of July from the middle of August.

“In other words it won’t be used this year,” said consultant Ron Fiscus of PlanScape Partners.

Penney added the grand opening of the splash pad might not be until 2023, but the inclusive playground might be completed and ready for use in 2022.

The city council approved the partial pay certificate for the park renovation project for just over $210,000. Penney indicated $36,000 was for site work, $165,000 for splash pad equipment.

Work would soon begin on bench foundations in the splash pad area.

In other business, Fiscus said that at a previous council meeting it was indicated someone was interested in buying 810 Main Street. Because it is in an urban renewal area, they must invite urban renewal proposals in a window of 30 days, until June 23.

By comparing 810 Main Street to two other lots sold the previous year, fair market value was determined to be $15,000. Any proposals would need to meet that minimum threshold.

Part of the agreement of purchase of the property is it must be demolished and remodeled.

“Because you have established by the strategic planning process (and) by knowledge over the last several years, you need housing,” Fiscus said. “So this is a great opportunity to get two units instead of one.”

Fiscus said that because of its dimensions, the lot would be well suited to accommodate a duplex.

The council approved inviting proposals for redevelopment based on fair market value.

Fiscus also proposed that the city apply for demolition reimbursement from Mitchell County, which pays a demolition contractor up to $10,000 towards the removal of the existing structure.

Fiscus discussed a $600,000 grant which was awarded to the Maple Heights project in Osage. Though he had not yet seen a grant agreement from the State of Iowa, he said that in order to keep everything moving forward, a development agreement needed prepared between Osage and the property owners, Bridge Investing, to provide grant funding from Osage to Bridge Investing and to set mutual expectations for rehabilitation of the project.

Similarly, with the $378,000 Art’s Shoes building grant, Fiscus said the city would need a mechanism to transfer those funds to Bridge Investing. Fiscus said Maple Heights and Art’s Shoes could be wrapped into the same development agreement.

As well, with costs paid in full, the council voted to the close the project fund for the sludge tank and centrifugal blower building at the wastewater treatment plant, and to transfer the remaining balance of $1,786.12 to the sewer bond fund for future bond principal and payments.

The city sold sewer revenue capital loan notes to generate income for the project.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

