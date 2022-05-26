Tim Hejhal prepares for life after school

On the last Wednesday of school in Osage, the flags flew half-staff at the front door. Another school shooting, this time in Texas.

Under the cloud of the massacre of elementary school children the previous day, Osage Community High School Principal Tim Hejhal discussed his retirement. His job changed as the years went by and school shootings became a regular occurrence. Instead of tornado and fire drills, he had to plan for hallway gunmen.

The youngest grades find it especially terrifying as monsters view them as targets. It is traumatic even though it might not have happened at their school, according to Osage Superintendent Barb Schwamman.

In such an ordeal, Hejhal is prepared to give his life for his students.

The theme of Hejhal’s tenure could be rescue and recovery. The most satisfaction he received was from helping at-risk kids, watching them come back from suicide attempts and broken homes to earn their diplomas.

Guam

Hejhal’s father was in the U.S. Air Force, and Hejhal spent the first few years of his education in Guam. He learned to read on an island in the Pacific Ocean.

He graduated from Sergeant Bluff High School in 1981, where he was a four-sport athlete. He wrestled in the first year of the program, played linebacker for the football team, and by the end of his career, he was Sergeant Bluff’s athlete of the year.

Both of Hejhal’s parents were teachers. However, when he began attending Northwestern College, he did not plan to follow in his parents’ footsteps. He was studying business while on a full-ride wrestling scholarship.

But Hejhal enjoyed working with and coaching kids, and when he took a teaching course at Northwestern, he was hooked. He combined his passions by working as a business education instructor and an athletic coach. In his first year, which was 35 years ago, he made $13,000.

Hejhal spent 16 years teaching at Dubuque Senior High School. When he was asked to work for an at-risk program, it was a turning point.

“Three people before me had done it and it didn’t go well,” Hejhal said. “I did it and I loved it. It was a tough job. You work with a lot of challenging kids who struggle through school. You’re their counselor, their mentor, their principal, their parent.

“You were everything sometimes. I gave kids curfews because their parents didn’t. ‘You’ve got to be in bed by 10 o’clock – I’m going to check on you.’”

According to Hejhal, it was the best preparation for serving as a principal.

OASIS

At Osage, Hejhal spearheaded the OASIS program, an offshoot of his passion to help at-risk students.

“Programs are only as good as the people who are running them,” Hejhal said of former OASIS Director Ken Burrington, who retired last year. Amber Bruder took over for Burrington in the fall of 2021.

While OASIS is a non-traditional educational approach that helps at-risk students, it is not just for kids in trouble. Some simply do not fit as well in a traditional classroom setting.

According to Hejhal, 80 students would not have graduated from high school without OASIS.

“They need a decent start, a decent chance at life,” Hejhal said of at-risk students. “I’ve always enjoyed watching them get their diplomas. Without a diploma nowadays, you can’t go very far. I’m going to be back at graduation the next few years to thank and congratulate them for working hard and finishing school.”

Under Hejhal’s supervision, in the previous year Osage had a 100% graduation rate.

One of Hejhal’s most difficult cases happened at Osage. The student’s father was in prison and his mother was a single parent struggling to keep a job.

“He got in trouble with the law and went to juvenile services,” Hejhal said. “He dropped out. I didn’t know if his phone number was still active, but I found him and got him back in school. He wasn’t a bad kid, he just made some bad decisions.”

Hejhal never gave up on him.

It took the student six years to earn his diploma. He was the first person in his family to graduate from high school. And when the student did not have enough money, Hejhal bought him his cap and gown.

Apple II

At the end of Hejhal’s journey, after 14 years as principal, he describes Osage as the best school district ever, and part of what makes it great is community, the teachers and parent support. He is impressed with how many Osage graduates go into the medical field.

“It was a tough decision,” Hejhal said of retirement. “I love this job, I love this school.”

Schwamman spent seven years working with Hejhal.

“He welcomed me with open arms,” she said. “He helped me learn the district and learn the ropes and roles. The high school’s tough. They have the most activities to oversee. You have to have integrity. Things are higher stakes. Sometimes they say, ‘bigger kids, bigger problems.’”

When Hejhal began teaching, his school used Apple II’s. Now every student has a computer in their pocket.

Another reason Hejhal chose this schoolyear to retire was because of COVID-19. He wanted a sense of normality to end his career. Navigating the pandemic was a struggle not many past administrators have faced. Hejhal was part of Osage’s COVID-19 war room.

During the pandemic, Osage won state championships in volleyball and wrestling.

Hejhal was also a football coach for 25 years. He would like to serve as a volunteer wrestling coach for the Green Devils.

When he taught at Dubuque, Hejhal researched the correlation between academics and sports, and he found athletes’ grade-point averages were almost a point higher than students who did not participate in extracurricular activities. Their attendance was also five days better.

“Competition is good in life,” Hejhal said. “Whether you like it or not, you compete for jobs and promotions, and at times you’ll have missteps where you’re not as successful, and athletics teach you to persevere.”

School shootings

At Osage, Hejhal is thankful he has never had to attend a student’s funeral. At a previous job at MFL MarMac, a student committed suicide, and he wept with the parents. There have been multiple suicide attempts in Osage.

At MFLMarMac, he went through his first active shooter training.

“There are wolves, sheep and sheepdogs,” Hejhal said. “If you’ve been in the military or administration, you’re going to run into the fire. I’m going to do what I can to help save students.”

Hejhal said his first job is to keep students safe. He is proud of the fact there have been few physical altercations at Osage. Part of his role in protecting students is prevention and knowing how to deescalate.

“When is enough enough?” Schwamman asked. “People should be able to send their kids to school and feel safe about it.”

Both Hejhal and Schwamman praise local law enforcement for helping with active shooter drills. There have been threats made in the past, and authorities including police, the sheriff’s department and the county attorney all become involved.

“Kids know that if you cross that line, this is what’s going to happen,” Hejhal said. “If you make any kind of threat, there are serious consequences coming.”

Osage has added counselors and a social worker. Doors are now locked, security cameras installed.

“No one can say their town is immune,” Schwamman said. “This can happen anywhere, anyplace, and the bottom line is mental health is important. Gun safety and gun laws are important. I think we need to look at some common sense things. We need to make sure we have a heightened presence of law enforcement around our schools.

“We take all of our bullying and harassment seriously. We try our best to prepare people for the worst.”

According to Hejhal, if a student has a mental health issue, it could take six months to find placement in a mental health facility. The beds are not there. Schwamman compares it to breaking an arm and not being able to get treatment for weeks.

“Meanwhile we’re putting a Band-Aid on it,” Hejhal said.

“That’s got to change,” Schwamman said. “I think parents hugged their kids a lot tighter last night.”

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

