Tickets now available online for FCHS fall musical 'Beauty and the Beast'

Tickets for Forest City's fall musical, "Beauty and the Beast," are now available to purchase online.

Ticket sales are online only and are $5 each and must be purchased in advance of a performance via the Boman Fine Arts Center website, www.bomanfineartscenter.org.

According to a news release, upcoming show dates and times are at 7 p.m. on Nov. 6 and 2 p.m. on Nov. 7 at the Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City. Directors Josh Sparrgrove and Annika Andrews are working with the students for this year’s production.

“Everyone is so happy to be returning to the stage with this timeless classic," Sparrgrove said in the release. "The students love it and so do we. We are looking forward to a fantastic show.”

The fall musical is based on Broadway’s classic, Disney’s "Beauty and the Beast," an international sensation that has been produced in 37 countries worldwide, according to the release.

Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage version includes all of the songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice.

The original Broadway production ran for more than 13 years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved soon, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

