Tickets go on sale June 17 for BrickStreet Theatre production, Matilda

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 17, for BrickStreet Theatre's production of Matilda. The show runs July 17-18 and July 22-24. The curtain opens at 7 p.m. on Monday, Friday, and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The show will be performed at the Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City. Tickets are available at www.brickstreettheatre.org or at the door, if available. The play is directed by Lynnea Fredrickson-Smith of Hanlontown. The cast is comprised of more than 30 actors from the communities of Forest City, Lake Mills, Garner, Belmond, Dysart, and Woden.

The 2022 summer production is Roald Dahl’s Matilda, The Musical. It is a story about a young girl who loves reading and discovers the power inside her to overcome obstacles and help her teacher.

