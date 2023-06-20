For Jon Kittleson, pets are art.

The former St. Ansgar resident lives and breathes dogs and cats – often they are like children to his clients, who commission his expressionistic work, sometimes through word of mouth, occasionally through dog shows. Kittleson is developing quite the reputation as an artist.

He also must be a businessman.

Going to the dogs

Kittleson has seen tough times. He grew up in Virginia Beach, Va., where the weather was hot and life was good. He graduated from high school there in 2000. While he was an artist, his mother was a math teacher. During eighth grade wrestling, he suffered an injury that left him partially paralyzed. This changed everything, and Kittleson still uses a power chair. He can walk, but it is difficult for him. Art helped him overcome his injury.

“You can tell something’s not quite right, but I get around,” Kittleson said. “It just happened. It was a long journey.”

Kittleson did not let that stop him, however, as he went on to attend community college, studying graphic design, but as an artist desiring more.

He spent many years developing his fine art skills while he worked in various graphic design day jobs. He worked at a print shop to learn how things are printed on a mass scale. He worked at a business that made diplomas.

“It’s still art, it’s just not what I wanted to do,” Kittleson said.

While these day jobs offered stability, Kittleson believed in himself and his skills and that he could make a living independently.

He knew he definitely was not meant to work a factory job, because his heart and his faith was in his artwork, in graphic design and otherwise, which saved him after his wrestling injury.

In 2006, Kittleson moved to St. Ansgar, where he lived for over 10 years. He now lives in Austin, Minn.

He got married in 2012. At that time, his wife made a suggestion that would change the fate of these newlyweds.

“My wife had an idea for me to do dog portraits,” Kittleson said. “I had never done dog portraits ever. That’s not what I went to school for. I ended up realizing it had potential, it was just about learning how to market yourself properly.”

In other words, Kittleson not only had to rework his identity as an artist, he had to become a businessman.

“I like to create art,” he said. “And also, I like making money off of art. I grew into this. It takes a long time to figure out how to sell your art and find clients. It’s been quite an experience for me. If you work at it, sometimes it works out.”

Kittleson also took classes to help him understand this new role.

Roosters

Kittleson owns two dogs himself. He knows what it is like to lose a pet, so when a client commissions a portrait of a late dog, he feels it deeply and understands his client in that way. There is so much suffering in loss, and his paintings are an expression of this.

His business is cathartic and meaningful. It also allows him a chance to meet pets and their owners, and that is a reward in itself. It is a fringe benefit.

Once he paints a dog’s portrait, owners then get the word out to friends and family.

It is not just cats and dogs. Kittleson will gladly paint any animal a client might own, from possums to raccoons to monkeys. The possibilities are endless. He has never painted a snake, but he would have no trouble doing so.

“I could find a market for anything,” Kittleson said. “If I can make art and sell it, I’ll do whatever it takes.”

He has painted buffalos, horses and cows. He has done a portrait of a man holding a rooster. Sometimes his subject matter is strictly human – he paints portraits. Also on his website, https://jonkittleson.com/, are baby ducks, a sailboat, a barn and a flower.

Kittleson has actually painted more than one rooster. While he was attending a dog show, a woman told him about her rooster, who follows her around like a little dog. There is no end to the love of a pet, even if it’s a chicken.

“It’s neat to see people’s reactions,” Kittleson said of that moment when he reveals his artwork. “It’s not just a pet, it’s part of their family. It’s like a daughter or a son to them.”

Markers

According to Kittleson, his wife was smart in suggesting this line of work – the subject matter is inexhaustible. Kittleson notes that there are over 300 million people in the United States, and nearly two-thirds of households own a pet, and most of those owners have more than one pet. In addition, the country is full of people who love art. It is a perfect match.

“I’ll never run out of subject matter,” Kittleson said.

Kittleson also goes to American Kennel Club dog shows, where he has a booth. He has a footprint in the Midwest and beyond thanks to shrewd marketing.

In May, Kittleson attended a dog show in Green Bay near Lambeau Field. It was a three-day event, therefore he rubbed shoulders with many dog owners, dog enthusiasts from the crowd, and every breed of dog imaginable. Around 300 people attended the event.

Kittleson has a distinct flair. In high school, he was compared to Matisse and Chagall. Those are some big names for a young artist.

“It’s flattering, but after a while you develop your own style,” Kittleson said.

“He is very gifted with colored pencil and oil pastels creating especially heart-grabbing pet portraits,” said Fine Arts Council of Mitchell County member Glenda Ross.

Kittleson now has moved past colored pencils, which he once used often. Now he paints with oil-based paint markers. They are like paint brushes in the form of pens. He has had great success with them. It also cuts down on the time it takes to do a portrait. It is easy to fix “mistakes.”

On his website, some of his work is Van Gogh-esque. Emotion bleeds through the subject matter. Many are expressionistic. It is appropriate for the subject matter, for these loved ones with four paws who care for their people in return.

Kittleson is a survivor. He survived his wrestling injury, he survived his days in the graphic design wilderness, and now he is thriving.

It all began with an idea. Now Kittleson has elbowed his way into a business that is booming in the United States. With a little commercial acumen and a lot of talent, Kittleson hopes to continue his exploration of the hearts of pet owners, which are reflected in the fidelity of their dogs and cats, and of the occasional rooster.