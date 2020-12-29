Three Winnebago County Officials sworn into office

Recently elected Winnebago County officials were administered oaths of office at the Dec. 29 Supervisors meeting.

Incoming sheriff Steve Hepperly and supervisor Susan Smith were sworn in along with continuing Auditor Karla Weiss.

Hepperly has served in the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department for more than 28 years prior to his promotion to sheriff following the 2020 election. Smith is a newly elected supervisor who farms in rural Lake Mills.

In other business:

• Supervisors cancelled a Jan. 19, 2021, public hearing regarding a request by landowner Lucas Storby to connect his private drainage tile line to the county's drainage facilities in Drainage District 84, Lateral 2C.

Storby received county permission to connect to the district tile and reached an understanding on access to an adjacent landowner’s property to complete the connection to the county drain facilities there. Storby had cited a water ponding issue impacting about 5-6 acres of his property near Leland at a prior Supervisors meeting.

• County Engineer Scott Meinders and supervisors discussed the process of finding a replacement for Mark Johnson, who retired before Christmas as the county’s maintenance superintendent after 37 years of department service.