Three vie for two school board seats

On Election Day, residents will have three candidates to choose from to fill two seats on the Osage Community School Board. Incumbent Ricky D. Sletten, current president of the school board, and challengers Kelsey Jensen and Elizabeth Rachut are competing for at-large board member.

The last day to request and vote absentee ballot in person at the Mitchell County Auditor’s office, until 4:30 p.m., is Monday, Nov. 1. Polls open for city and school elections at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

The candidates were given the opportunity to answer a few questions. They also offered responses to the continuing problem of COVID-19 in the schools. In alphabetical order, here are their answers.

Kelsey Jensen

Having grown up in Osage, I am so thankful for the legacy of public education provided by the Osage Community School District. The diverse opportunities provided by the Osage School District, to both my husband and I, equipped us for success. We now have three children of our own in the school system, and I am eager to invest time and energy to ensure continued cutting edge opportunities for our students, to ensure optimal preparedness for college, a trade, or for employment.

I am currently employed as an Infectious Diseases Pharmacist for Mayo Clinic Health System and am an Instructor in Pharmacy for Mayo Clinic College of Medicine. As part of my current job role, I have co-led the development, implementation, and expansion of the Antimicrobial Stewardship Program for the Mayo Clinic Enterprise in the outpatient setting. In effort to accomplish this work, I successfully engaged and collaborated with stakeholders across multiple disciplines.

I have also historically served as president on the Growing Tree Preschool board, and as part of that role, worked with the Osage Community Schools to help facilitate the current partnership, provided oversight during a transition in teaching staff, and promoted fiscal responsibility.

Education is the foundation for success. It includes not only content, but creativity, social and emotional skills, and collaboration.

If elected, I would prioritize financial stewardship and fiscal responsibility. I would also work to promote a dynamic relationship between administration, teachers, staff, and students, and to ensure an atmosphere favorable for hiring and retaining exceptional educators. Additionally, I would support best practice and provision of a quality curriculum to meet the diverse needs of students. Inadequate state funding, continued remediation for loss of learning as a result of COVID-19, and addressing mental health concerns are also issues of pressing importance.

I plan to utilize the first few months of my term listening and learning, and working to fully understand the background, rationale, and impact of potential future school board decisions, as well as recent decisions not detailed in the school board minutes. I would also plan to prioritize attendance at the Iowa School Board Annual Convention in November 2021. As a candidate, I bring an open mind, a commitment to look at situations from a multitude of perspectives, an eagerness for dialogue, a passion for research, and motivation to invest the time to maximally understand the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and risks of potential decisions.

Regarding COVID-19

There are a multitude of potential strategies that can be utilized for continued remediation of loss of learning resulting from COVID-19, and progress can be tracked via student level data. Utilization of extended learning (summer and after school) programming and implementation of targeted interventions are some of the strategies that could be maximized to help close the gap.

Allocation of pandemic relief money should be based on a school needs assessment. Areas eligible for application of the funds, demonstrating the most significant need and with the greatest potential academic benefit in the long-term should be prioritized.

I agree with the approach taken by the Osage School Board to date, which utilizes multiple COVID-19 mitigation strategies including regular cleaning and disinfection; limiting non-essential visitors; and encouraging social distancing, frequent hand hygiene, and respiratory etiquette. At the beginning of the school year, the district also distributed information to families summarizing guidance from the CDC regarding exposure and symptom management and promoted vaccination and masking, thereby equipping parents and staff to take ownership in making the best decisions for their families.

Elizabeth Rachut

Running for school board has always been an aspiration of mine as I have a vested interest in serving the educational system and the community. The timing was right this year due to fulfilling my term as President for the Mitchell County Farm Bureau in November and finding something to satisfy my desire to serve in the community. I have enjoyed being part of Osage Community Schools committees like the Return to Learn committee and Vision 2020 and I decided that it was time to build on my relationships with school officials by running for the school board. It was never, for me, about fixing a problem or circumstance at the school, but more about maintaining and building on the excellent foundation that has been created from past board members.

With my past leadership activities through the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation and Mitchell County Farm Bureau Federation, I have grown into an effective leader with experience in running and participating in board meetings, collaborating and organizing events and committees, and participating in legislative issues at the local, state and national level. I was the recipient of the 2017 Iowa Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers Leadership Award because of my over 10 years of involvement in activities throughout the North Iowa area.

With training as part of my current career in the recruiting industry, I’m poised to listen and learn about how things work on a school board and forward enough to ask questions when issues lack clarity.

I’m a team player and thrive in team atmospheres in my career and in my community activities. Working with other individuals, who have proven leadership and excellence at the school board level in collaboration to create the best learning environments at Osage is very exciting!

I’m also excited to participate in Iowa Association of School Board’s numerous trainings for new board members.

My vested interest in raising children in this community, including my own, is a huge priority to me. I’ve often lived by the adage “It Takes a Village to Raise a Child” and I see all the working parts that come together in Osage to raise each and every child with many opportunities to grow and mature in their own unique way. Leaning on others who have expertise in education and uniting together to educate our youth is the key to strong and confident students and even has an impact on community growth and economic development.

Staffing issues are affecting every industry lately, including the school system. Attraction and retention of staff will continue to be a hot topic. I want to keep the highly skilled, award-winning and effective teachers and staff here while also actively recruiting new teachers to fill voids in the system. There continues to be shortages in substitutes, aids, bus drivers, coaches, sports officials, cooks and other positions throughout many school districts and Osage is no different. Finding candidates, hiring and paying competitively in these types of positions will continue to be a challenge.

The Osage School system does a fantastic job of emphasizing and promoting that our graduates go to a higher level of schooling after graduation. Partnering with our community colleges and providing classes to students during high school has been very beneficial to many past graduates. I would like to see a bigger emphasis put on the skilled trades and certificate programs, such as programs like EMT, nursing, welding or building trades certificates. With the shortage of labor in today’s society, these certificates and trades will be even more beneficial to graduates who don’t see themselves attending a traditional college program. Many of these trades and certificates also allow our students to work in a position while potentially continuing schooling concurrently. This is a two-fold benefit – not only to the student, but also to the economic development to our local communities where many of these jobs are available already.

Regarding COVID-19

I support the Osage School’s implementation of summer classes, Student Success Advisors, and tutoring to guide these students to get back on track for any losses from the pandemic schooling time.

Regarding pandemic relief money and how it should be spent, my understanding of the pandemic relief funding is for pandemic related expenditures and strategies, one of which being additional funding for extended learning and enrichment programs for students that may have fallen behind, including extended contracts for staff for summer teaching.

At this time, the school district is not mandating masks and I believe that that is the correct measure to take. I believe a parent/guardian, with their doctor’s advice, has the best ability to decide is their child needs to wear a mask in public surroundings.

Ricky D. Sletten

My wife and I are both graduates of Osage Community Schools. I’ve farmed and raised livestock in the Osage area for 41 years. In the fall of 1992, our first child was enrolled at the Osage Community School, and in 2020 our last child graduated from Osage High School, making a total of 28 years of involvement with the Osage Community School District for our children’s education.

I’m now seeking re-election for one more final term to the Osage Community School Board. My goal is to complete several current projects that I’ve been involved with and that are very important for the students of Osage Community Schools. I’ve invested the time and have the knowledge. A few of these projects include continuing to improve and monitor air quality where needed in the school, resolve and find a permanent location for the students attending the Osage Alternative School (OASIS) that will fit their needs and learning style, continue to monitor the financial health of the school, and see through to COVID-19 eventually becoming a total non-issue within the school.

The single most important issue to me is that the school receives money on a per pupil basis every year, providing an overall budget limitation or spending authority. This spending authority amount is very inconsistent from year to year. It is this spending authority that is used for teacher negotiations and contracts. This inconsistency of the state funds makes this process very difficult.

Also, I want to ensure that Osage Community School can provide a diversified educational system that fulfills the needs of all of its students.

Currently, the school’s tax rate sits in the bottom third of all the other Iowa schools. This is very fiscally responsible. In 2015, the Build our Future project began. I spent many hours in initial planning, working with architects, and holding community meetings to explain the process of school funding. There was a bonding referendum which did not pass. The next decision by the board was to complete the renovation of the middle school and high school without raising property taxes using the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Program (SAVE). During the actual renovation, I attended 89 weekly contractor’s meetings to review weekly progress and spent much time on-site and always available for contractor’s questions or concerns till the project was completed. The tornado safe room has already served its purpose. This renovation project has brought new appeal to those young people with families possibly interested in moving here or finding ways to make a living here so they may return back to the Osage area and raise their families. The increase in student enrollment supports this, and will keep our community sustainable.

In 2020, when COVID-19 became the issue, along with having a child as a senior, I worked many hours alongside administration, teachers, and staff to implement a plan called the Return to Learn. I feel it's been my responsibility as a school board member to be a good listener to concerns, to problem solve, to think outside the box for answers, and network or work together with city and county leaders as a team for the success of the Osage Community School District and the surrounding community. The old saying goes, “It takes a village to raise a child,” and I hope this relationship I strive for has yielded many benefits for the students these past years.

Education is important to me because it is the means to an individual experiencing a better quality of life. Also, a proper education leads to helping that individual become a better member of society, a society that we all live in. I think that’s why I look at myself and my children’s lives now, and I reflect back to the education we received while attending our school years within the Osage Community School District. I am forever grateful for this educational experience provided to us. As a school board member, my hope for the current Osage students is that someday they look back and feel the same way as I do.

Regarding COVID-19

The school year 2020/21 Return to Learn Plan implemented Wednesdays for teachers/staff to work with individual students, small groups and connect with on-line families. The school year 2021/22 returned to full-time in person classes and continues to assess student’s progress. If learning loss is determined, our curriculum coordinator, TLC coaches, and AEA will be involved to support these students.

One of the first expenditures should be improvement of air quality within the schools.

The Osage School District has no choice but to follow state law regarding mask usage. If numbers of cases should rise, guidance would be received from Mitchell County Public Health and the State of Iowa.

