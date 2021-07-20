Three vie for Mitchell County Fair Queen

Three candidates will be vying for the crown of 2021 Mitchell County Fair Queen during fair activities on Aug. 4.
The new fair queen will be crowned at 3 p.m. at the Cedar River Complex Events Center, located on the Mitchell County Fairgrounds. The winner will participate in the Iowa State Fair Queen Pageant.
This year’s reigning 2019 Mitchell County Fair Queen is Saint Ansgar graduate Sarah Phelps.
Candidates are active members of their communities, churches and schools.
Here are this year’s hopefuls:
Lauren Bork, 18, is the daughter of Brian and Tara Bork. She is a 2021 graduate from Saint Ansgar High School.
In high school, Lauren was an accomplished athlete, earning academic all-state letters, varsity letters and leadership honors. She also competed at the state level.
Lauren has been active at the Mitchell County Fair with 4-H static projects, working exhibits, clothing projects, and County Council, where she helps in the 4-H building on judging day, helps with animal check-in, works as a fair guide, and helps with cleanup.
Her future plans include attending the University of Northern Iowa, where she will study elementary education. She hopes to return to Mitchell County to begin her teaching career, raise a family and earn a master’s degree.
Lauren said she would like to be the Mitchell County Fair Queen “to represent my county and be a positive role model for younger girls and the county as a whole.”
Hannah Koch, 18, is the daughter of Rodney and Lorretta Koch. She is a 2021 graduate from Osage High School.
In high school, Hannah performed as part of the main cast for the 2020 musical Mary Poppins; singing is a passion for her. She earned her FFA Iowa Degree and received first place for state proficiency in agriculture processing, an FFA state award that also leads to nationals.
Hannah has been a member of 4-H since fourth grade and a member of FFA since ninth grade. Before joining those organizations, she was already active at the fair, including running for Little Miss Mitchell County Fair. She was the 2020 Mitchell County Beef Queen. She has shown livestock, exhibited 4-H static projects, helped with County Council, volunteered in the Mitchell County Dairy Trailer, and worked the Osage FFA food stand.
Her future plans include attending Iowa State University, where she will major in agricultural studies and minor in meat studies. After college, she wants to work in a career that help create a better future for agriculture.
Hannah said she would like to be the Mitchell County Fair Queen “to represent both the Osage FFA chapter and the Osage High Towers 4-H club.”
Kelly Koehler, 17, is the daughter of Ronald and Stacy Koehler. She will be a senior this fall at Rudd Rockford Marble Rock.
During high school, Kelly pursued interests such as music, outdoor activities and gardening. She went to state for photography and earned blue ribbons for her sewing.
Kelly has been active in 4-H at the Mitchell County Fair. She has been a member of the West Lincoln Blues since fourth grade. She has shown beef, done photography and sewing projects, and helped other 4-H students show their animals. Her family has been showing at the fair for 47 consecutive years.
Her future plans include attending La James to become a massage therapist, then attending Iowa State University to earn a master’s degree in elementary education.
Kelly said she would like to be the Mitchell County Fair Queen “because it would be a great opportunity for me to show my leadership skills to younger children.”
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.