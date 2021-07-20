Three vie for Mitchell County Fair Queen

Lauren said she would like to be the Mitchell County Fair Queen “to represent my county and be a positive role model for younger girls and the county as a whole.”

Hannah Koch, 18, is the daughter of Rodney and Lorretta Koch. She is a 2021 graduate from Osage High School.

In high school, Hannah performed as part of the main cast for the 2020 musical Mary Poppins; singing is a passion for her. She earned her FFA Iowa Degree and received first place for state proficiency in agriculture processing, an FFA state award that also leads to nationals.

Hannah has been a member of 4-H since fourth grade and a member of FFA since ninth grade. Before joining those organizations, she was already active at the fair, including running for Little Miss Mitchell County Fair. She was the 2020 Mitchell County Beef Queen. She has shown livestock, exhibited 4-H static projects, helped with County Council, volunteered in the Mitchell County Dairy Trailer, and worked the Osage FFA food stand.

Her future plans include attending Iowa State University, where she will major in agricultural studies and minor in meat studies. After college, she wants to work in a career that help create a better future for agriculture.