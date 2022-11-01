'Three Little Pigs' join other Forest City UMC youth to light Halloween night

Confirmands and other youth of the Forest City United Methodist Church, with some help from their parents, organized and ran the church’s themed “Light the Night” Halloween party for local community members on Oct. 31.

Several of the church youth said they were bringing the light of Jesus Christ to area families on Halloween night with the alternative “Trunk-or-Treat” event and carnival in the church parking lot. Three of them were dressed as the storybook "Three Little Pigs," although their bright pink costumes made them appear larger-than-life to the little kids they were assisting.

Confirmands Olivia Bruckhoff and Aubrey Schnebly said that Olivia already had one of the pig outfits. Aubrey said it was her idea that the three friends all be dressed as the infamous pigs for the kids. An online order from Amazon arrived in time to make it happen. Olivia and Aubrey were manning the mini-basketball and ring toss carnival game. Fellow confirmand Tambry Schott, 12, was helping youth parents serve popcorn to guests before joining her friends Olivia and Aubrey when some of the youth boys returned from basketball practice.

“We’re the 'Three Little Pigs!'” Tambry exclaimed. “This is a lot of fun for everyone.”

Forest City UMC Pastor Les Green, greeting visitors with his 2-year-old English springer spaniel, Bentley, said the church’s youth took the reins of the event.

“He loves to greet the visitors and they love him,” Pastor Green said. “He’s not so sure about the giant pigs, though."

Pastor Green said 16 church youth recently traveled to a pumpkin patch in St. Ansgar. They came back and helped decorate for the event.

“There are six confirmands and about 16 youth, all helping,” Pastor Green said. “It’s their project.”

Parents of the youth popped popcorn and adult church members helped distribute candy while replenishing baskets of goodies Church members Vern and Deb Honken had the trunk of their vehicle open with boxes containing 680 children’s books that Deb was handing to the kids, one at a time. She said the books are part of the church’s continuing reading incentive program. There was such a wide variety of different Christian-themed books that she she wasn't sure how many different ones.

“These books are for the ages of preschool to eighth grade,” said Deb while Vern handed out candy treats alongside her.

A long line stretched uptown to Clark Street with trick-or-treaters waiting as patiently as they were able to visit each station in the parking lot.

“It’s totally volunteers from the church that make this happen,” Pastor Green said. “Everything is volunteered and donated.”

The church has become a convenient place to go for safe fun on Halloween night, according to Pastor Green. The reading initiative called "Change a Child's Story" is supported by generous donations.

“We’ve got a brand new stock of books this year,” Pastor Green said. “We usually go through at least 600. They normally run out before the event is over.”

Pastor Green described the popular Forest City event as a Christian alternative to traditional Halloween activities.

“It’s a lovely way to open our doors and our hearts to the neighborhood,” he said. “This is my seventh year here and it’s been held every year, but it was going on even before I arrived.”

Forest City fire fighters and emergency services workers, alongside their emergency response vehicles, dressed in full gear and greeted trick-or-treaters.

Police serve free food

Simultaneously with the UMC event, the Forest City Police Department held its free supper for area trick-or-treaters and their families at the police station on Halloween Night.

Reserve officer Kevin Tapia and police officer Aaron Kelso greeted guests inside the back door of the downstairs meeting room, handing out candy to kids. Kelso joined the Forest City police department in in March 2020 after serving as a Lake Mills police officer.

“A lot of this comes from the normal budget and also from donations,” Kelso said. “The police department is committed to doing this for members of the community.”

Administrative assistant for the department, Josi Gunderson, organized the event. She said that donations from Buck’s Recycling, Buck’s UPI, and Kelli’s Cleaning helped make it possible and noted that their contributions were very much appreciated. She said that ample food was available to feed a planned-for 350 people. The menu included grilled hot dogs with all the condiments, chips, drinks, and homemade baked goods.

“The homemade goodies were made by officers and their spouses or significant others,” Gunderson said.

Lt. Robert Snitzer was grilling hot dogs and brats behind the police station. Gunderson, Kat Montgomery (Chief Tom Montgomery’s wife), and Jean Yeager joined the holiday fun, serving the meals from behind the kitchen window.

In addition, Treats on the Streets trick-or-treating was held in downtown Forest City at many participating businesses on Halloween Night.