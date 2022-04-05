 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thorpe Park is closed to turkey hunting; hunters can go to nearby rec area

  • Updated
  • 0
Thorpe Complex hunting boundaries.jpg

Nearby to Thorpe Park are Thorpe Recreation Area and Russ Wildlife Area, which are not off limits to hunters.

 Contributed Photo

The Winnebago County Conservation Board is reminding people that Thorpe Park, located five miles west of Forest City, is closed to all turkey hunting.

The adjacent Thorpe Recreation Area, as well as the Russ Wildlife Area, are open to turkey hunting, but Thorpe Park itself is not. Thorpe Park remains closed to hunting because it is widely used by the public, especially in the spring. It is used for a variety of recreational activities such as camping, hiking, fishing, picnicking, and more.

If people have questions about the borders between these three areas, they can visit the WCCB web site at www.winnebagoccb.com or contact the Winnebago County Conservation Board at 641-565-3390.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News