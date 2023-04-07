Farming and all agribusinesses in Iowa, including the ethanol industry, are important to our state's economy today. Farming has also been an important part of my life growing up on the farm before I left for the military and government service. During this session I received many emails on both sides of the eminent domain bill, HF 565. Some emails implied that if a person doesn't support the CO2 pipeline, they don't support our ethanol industry. That is not the case.

I was also inundated with emails stating the CO2 capture pipeline companies are threatening eminent domain, if landowners don't sign an easement agreement. Many landowners relayed incidences of harassment by some pipeline representatives. If a landowner chooses to sign an easement agreement for the pipeline to cross their land they are free to do so. However, those who choose not to, should not be forced to do so for the benefit of a private corporation. Our Constitution discusses only using eminent domain for public use such as gas, electric, roads, bridges and military...not for the profit of private industry.

In my Environmental Protection Committee, we have had several experts speak to inform us of at least a couple options to capture, store and/or use our CO2 without digging a trench to North Dakota across some of the richest and most productive land.

The bill (HF565) recently passed in the House by a large bipartisan vote to protect property rights. It requires carbon capture pipeline companies to reach voluntary easements for 90% of the land on their route before they could seek to use eminent domain through the Iowa Utilities Board. It also creates an interim study committee that will make recommendations to improve eminent domain policy in Iowa. It will take a look at the following issues that have been discussed at length throughout this process:

Standards for entering land for surveying purposes

Review of land restoration standards

Review of eminent domain public benefit and private use tests

Engineering study analysis

Land compensation practices and procedures

Iowa Utilities Board perspectives

This bill is not seen as perfect from either side of the issue, but is an attempt to strike a balance. It is not about opposing ethanol, but about opposing the use of eminent domain for private profit. It should be noted that the Wulf Industries pipeline is using existing easements to place their pipeline in northeast Iowa. They are not requesting any easements from landowners.

A quote during debate: "My deep concern is if a private benefit is to be the standard as opposed to public use…then private property becomes meaningless in our state and no one can be secure in their property...It will open the flood gates of assault on our private property rights until they are about as meaningless as they can be...Our state flag has these words, 'Our liberties we prize, and our rights we will maintain.'" Rep. Steve Holt

“Freedom and property rights are inseparable. You can't have one without the other.” George Washington

You can reach me at mark.thompson@legis.iowa.gov .