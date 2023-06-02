The Thompson Public Library and the Thompson Museum welcome class reunion participants and other interested persons on Saturday, June 10, during the following times:
- 3-4 p.m. museum hours (south end of fire department building)
- 3-5 p.m. library hours (145 Jackson Street)
All are welcome to browse through historical memorabilia and school yearbooks on this date. Admission to the museum is free, but donations are welcome. Anyone with Thompson School yearbooks is encouraged to donate any unwanted annuals to the library for public use.