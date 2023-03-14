The Thompson Public Library is hoping to complete its collection of school yearbooks. Library staff is asking members of the public to considering donating the missing volumes to the library.

Persons who have any of the old annuals (yearbooks) and no longer want them or wish to share them with others, should please contact Fairy Ann Florence at 641-584-2829 or drop them off during regular library hours.

The Thompson school began whole grade sharing with Buffalo Center around 1982, so the yearbooks may have been distributed by Buffalo Center, Titonka, Rake, or Lakota. Anyone interested in donating should look in their collections and then let library staff know if they are willing to add the missing volumes to the library shelves.

Annuals are needed for the following years:

1933 and 1934

1948 and 1949

1950, 1952, 1954-1957, and 1959

1960-1969

1970-1979

1980, 1982-1987

1997-1998

2002-2005

2010-2019

2020-2022