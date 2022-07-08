Thompson explains how making of Relay for Life luminaries has evolved

Forest City Hy-Vee customer service employee Lana Thompson has been helping others for as long as she can remember. It’s not just in the local grocery store dating back to the Korth family’s ownership, but also through Winnebago County Relay for Life.

Relay for Life assists and supports people with cancer. It raises funds and awareness in the global fight against cancer. For well over a decade, Thompson has headed the annual Forest City-based Relay for Life’s design and production of bagged luminaries, adding handmade and personal touches to each one.

Thompson said that it is a beautiful sight with rows of glowing luminaries lining the store fronts on Clark Street in Forest City. She said it is good to see the luminary tradition become even more personalized, memorable, and colorful in the last decade.

Thompson said the prominence of the luminaries has really increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, even when the number of teams dipped. She reported that about 600-700 luminaries have already been artistically created for this year’s event. She and a group of her female friends who work on the project are in the process of selling them now to raise funds for the good cause. Some of the luminaries can be seen on display in the Hy-Vee storefront windows this time of year.

“Hy-Vee is very supportive of helping us sell them there,” Thompson said. “I am appreciative of that.”

Thompson and Kristin Formanek, both from Forest City, are co-chairs of the Winnebago County Relay for Life Luminary Committee. Members of the group include Cindy Wooge, Lori Dontje, .Jodene Bartleson, Becky Counts, Connie Graber, Judy Harringa, Sharon Swanson, all from Forest City. Tiffany Olson, Marvella Blome, and Lonnie Arnevik are members from the Thompson area.

The friends meet at Thompson’s house to create the hundreds of luminaries in her basement, which is set up as the craft station for months at a time. They meet for a fun supper hour and then craft for a couple hours once every two weeks, beginning in March each year. Many of the women are cancer survivors themselves or have "cancer connections" with loved ones, she said.

“We all have connections to people who have had cancer,” Thompson said. “This means so much to people who have cancer. That’s one reason I keep doing it.”

Thompson and her husband, Kevin, are both invested in this year’s event. Kevin’s sister, Karen Squier, is battling cancer and his mother, Darlene Thompson, is breast cancer survivor. The Thompsons have a 30-year-old Japanese mini-truck that the group uses for promotion and much of their work.

“It’s like an ATV, but it’s a real mini-truck,” Thompson said. “It will be at Relay for Life. We’re going to haul things around in it. The girls are so excited about that. The back end of it is like a pickup truck. We use it on our farm all the time.”

Thompson’s definition of the luminary is a paper bag that is decorated and hand-calligraphed with a loved one’s name. It is lit at dusk, using a battery candle that is placed inside. They are "In Memory of" or "In Honor of" loved ones who have cancer or have died from cancer, she noted.

“I had a friend named Nancy Rassman, who died young from cancer when I worked at Bill’s (Family Foods),” Thompson said. “It influenced me to get involved and stay involved.”

The luminaries evolved from being plain white bags to colorful and artsy creations that capture the personality or interests of the loved one the luminary is chosen for. Hundreds of choices of bags are available. Some themes are farming, sports, hobbies, hunting, flowers, butterflies, cardinals, and crosses, just to name a few. Magazine clippings, spray paint and glitter glue, three-dimensional stickers, and traced and original art are all options too.

“The women are encouraged to have fun and create what they want,” Thompson said. “Some are more artistic, some do lettering, some do organizing and sorting, it all combines into a group effort that is very productive and beautiful. We started by putting stickers on the bags. The stickers got to be more extensive and every year we just did more things. We’ll use clip art from magazines or postcards. A lot of them are drawn. They’re so varied because of how we do it.”

Thompson is a calligraphy artist who learned the craft from a professional calligrapher many years ago. She calls it a lost art of making things in an old-fashioned way. She makes signs by hand with just a brush. She also creates photo boards. Her artistic talents spill over into the luminary designs, and she is not the only member of the group that creates unique lettering. She noted that Tiffany Olson does a different style of lettering. Olson has taught graphic arts at Waldorf University.

The luminaries cost $10 apiece and the entire donation goes to the Relay for Life event, which raises money for the American Cancer Society. Forms are available at the Forest City Hy-Vee where the luminaries are displayed to make it easy to select and pay for luminaries. At least 200 luminaries are there in the windows and categorized in boxes for easy selection. The money, form, and luminary can then be handed into the Customer Service desk.

Luminaries can also be ordered by calling Lana directly at 641-860-1789. There are 400 or more luminaries ready at Lana's house to replenish supplies, or use for special requests. She said there are many choices and all of them are unique. At the end of the evening event, the luminaries can be picked up by the people who bought them or the committee members. Co-chairs Thompson and Formanek said they are thankful for their extended families, who help clean up every year. Supplies the committee uses are donated by members themselves or outside donations.

The Winnebago County Relay for Life is 5-9 p.m. on July 15 on Clark Street in Forest City.

“The luminaries will be lit at dusk with battery candles,” Thompson said. ”People are encouraged to walk along the sidewalks and view the luminaries and the names of the people they honor. It truly is a glowing beautiful sight to see so many luminaries. Last year there were around 350. Please come and view the luminaries and join in the fun uptown in Forest City and also support the Winnebago County Relay for Life.”

Food trucks will be uptown and the Boy Scouts will have their food tent available. Hy-Vee Grill will be set up in the food truck area and will donate proceeds to Relay for Life. Puckerbrush activities will be happening as well. A band will perform from 8-10 p.m. and fireworks by Pyro Pete will begin at 9:30 p.m.