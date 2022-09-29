Thompson cites farm background, counter terrorism background in Iowa House run

Mark Thompson is running for Iowa House District 56 Representative. Since prevailing in the June Republican primary for Iowa House of Representative, he has been working to meet with individuals, groups, and entities on how to best represent the people of the new 56th District, which includes Hancock, Humboldt, and most of Wright Counties.

“I was privileged to be born and raised in Wright County on a farm outside of Eagle Grove, Thompson said. “I worked the farm with my parents and older brothers. After graduating from Buena Vista College and completing the Officers Candidate School I was commissioned a Marine Corps officer.”

As an infantryman for 20 years, Thompson was trained in multiple aspects of special operations at home and abroad. With some of those skills, he transitioned into the Counter Terrorism Bureau of the State Department in Washington DC. In 18 years at the State Department, he traveled to more than 60 countries and led an intergovernmental team to respond to terrorist events, train embassy staff, capture and return terrorists to the United States to stand trial. This included work on U.S. hostage recoveries from across the world.

“It was always our plan to return to Iowa, but not to retire,” Thompson said. “I was still seeking another way to serve. My experience and training have taught me the skills to gather the right people to coalesce around a mission bringing disparate minds and cultures together to complete a mission. That is what I will bring to the Iowa legislature.”

Thompson said the 56th District has some of the best farmland in the state and nation, which is the people’s bread and butter as he learned as a boy, and more so traveling worldwide.

“I’m able to help farmers bring their crops in during the fall,” Thompson said. “I understand the struggles and complexity of today’s farmers. I stand for the most vulnerable. Our children are our most valuable treasures and the best inheritance we can provide them is a free nation, the one I inherited from my parents.”

Thompson has been a substitute teacher in the Clarion-Goldfield-Dows school district. He said that he enjoys learning the challenges teachers and students face, while knowing that parents are their children’s first teachers. He noted that the care, concern, and dedication of teachers is notable. As a parent himself and with his travels in the military, he experienced several schools in multiple states as well as Department of Defense schools.

“With our two daughters, we saw the need for tutoring certain subjects along with accelerated programs,” Thompson said. “We saw violence on the foreign national school buses overseas, which made us choose homeschooling for a time. We also chose parochial school for years. Every parent must determine what educational “shoe” fits their child. It will be a challenge to find a way for each student to find the shoe that fits and not drain much needed resources for our public schools. Inflation is hitting from all sides. I will strive to work for the educational needs of every family and parents’ choice.”

Thompson recently met with the CEO of the Humboldt Hospital, who informed him the hospital is in the process of building a new mental health facility with extended care. He called it great news in a state that is in dire need of such resources. He vowed to seek further opportunities to improve mental health in Iowa.

“Our Declaration of Independence states that our government derives its power based on the consent of the governed — the citizens, he said. “Citizens exercise that right by studying issues, researching candidates, and ultimately voting based on that knowledge. Freedom is not free. Freedom is also hard since it takes our active participation in order for the will of the people to be reflected in the future of our state and nation.”