'They're battle-tested:' Johnson and Bobinet have Osage girls flying high

When Danielle Johnson and Ellie Bobinet are on the floor, anything seems possible for Osage.
The pair, who have been best friends since pre-school, have had the type of senior year that athletes dream about. They both had starring roles on Osage’s 34-2 volleyball team that went on to win the Class 3A state title this past fall.
Johnson led the team with 355 kills, and Bobinet finished fifth in Class 3A with 952 assists.
Now, on the basketball court, Johnson and Bobinet are again the driving force on a team with championship aspirations. On Tuesday, the pair helped lead the Green Devils to a stunning comeback victory over rival St. Ansgar.
With 2.5 seconds left, and the Green Devils trailing St. Ansgar by one point, Johnson intercepted an inbounds pass from the Saints and was fouled near the hoop. Johnson then sank both of her free throws to put Osage up, 50-49, with 0.6 seconds left.
After a last second desperation shot from St. Ansgar fell short, Johnson and Bobinet celebrated with their ecstatic teammates on the court.
After falling to St. Ansgar on Dec. 8, their only loss of the year, the Green Devils came back from a 16 points deficit on Tuesday to score the win.
“We got so hyped in the end in the locker room,” Bobinet said. “We knew coming in that we had to get our revenge.”
With the victory, the Green Devils moved into a first place tie with the Saints in the Top of Iowa East standings. Johnson also exited the floor as the program’s all-time leading scorer.
For both seniors, it was just the latest triumph in a career filled with happy moments.
“We started basketball in third grade, and volleyball in fourth grade together,” Johnson said. “We’ve been playing (St. Ansgar) since fourth grade, and it has always been on and off. We were like, ‘we’ve got to get that last win against them.'"
Much like in volleyball, Johnson and Bobinet top the basketball leaderboards for the Green Devils. Johnson is the team’s leading scorer, with 249 points on the season (20.8 points per game), along with a team-high 96 rebounds (8.0 rpg), and 47 steals (3.9 spg). Bobinet ranks second on the team in scoring, with 134 points (11.2 ppg).
For Osage head coach Chad Erickson, the presence of two decorated players like Johnson and Bobinet has proved valuable both on the court and in the locker room.
Last year, Johnson and Bobinet were the second- and third-leading scorers, respectively, on a Green Devils team that made it to the state championship game.
After watching them win the school’s first volleyball state title, Erickson knows that his two senior leaders are not going to buckle under the pressure.
“They’re battle-tested,” Erickson said. “They’ve been through state basketball, and state volleyball numerous times. They know what we need to do. We just lean on them to lead, and make big plays.”
With COVID-19 continuing to spread across Iowa, both Bobinet and Johnson know that no moment of their senior year is guaranteed. With that uncertainty though, comes a desire to soak in every victorious moment.
“I feel like we’ve been making it so much fun, and taking every moment that we have,” Johnson said. “It’s making these moments even better than they probably would be without COVID. We’re just savoring every moment of our last year.”
With a big win, a piece of first-place, and an all-time scoring mark in their pocket after Tuesday, there is much to celebrate for Johnson and Bobinet, but the journey is not yet done.
They still have more to accomplish. A conference title, a state tournament berth, and if the stars align, another state title.
"They got the job done tonight," Erickson said. "Now we just have to take care of business the rest of the way."
Osage will play Thursday night against Central Springs.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.