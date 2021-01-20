'They're battle-tested:' Johnson and Bobinet have Osage girls flying high

After watching them win the school’s first volleyball state title, Erickson knows that his two senior leaders are not going to buckle under the pressure.

“They’re battle-tested,” Erickson said. “They’ve been through state basketball, and state volleyball numerous times. They know what we need to do. We just lean on them to lead, and make big plays.”

With COVID-19 continuing to spread across Iowa, both Bobinet and Johnson know that no moment of their senior year is guaranteed. With that uncertainty though, comes a desire to soak in every victorious moment.

“I feel like we’ve been making it so much fun, and taking every moment that we have,” Johnson said. “It’s making these moments even better than they probably would be without COVID. We’re just savoring every moment of our last year.”

With a big win, a piece of first-place, and an all-time scoring mark in their pocket after Tuesday, there is much to celebrate for Johnson and Bobinet, but the journey is not yet done.

They still have more to accomplish. A conference title, a state tournament berth, and if the stars align, another state title.